DGAP-PVR: Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.01.2020 - 20:10 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw...

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aves One AGAves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-14 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Versorgungswerk der Zahnärztekammer Nordrhein K.d.ö.R., Düsseldorf, Germanyinformed us on January 13, 2020 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby makingreference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher thresholdfrom December 23, 2019 , as follows:· The investment is used to realize trading profits.· The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights byacquisition or any other way.· The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of theissuers' administration, management or supervisory board.· The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure ofthe company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outsidefinancing and the dividend policy.· Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% throughequity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance theacquisition of the voting rights.2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Aves One AGGroße Elbstrasse 6122767 HamburgGermanyInternet: www.avesone.comEnd of News DGAP News Service953185 2020-01-14(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)