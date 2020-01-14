DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones28.913,32+0,02%NASDAQ 1009.040,75-0,33%
DGAP-PVR: Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aves One AG
Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-14 / 20:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Versorgungswerk der Zahnärztekammer Nordrhein K.d.ö.R., Düsseldorf, Germany
informed us on January 13, 2020 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making
reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold
from December 23, 2019 , as follows:

· The investment is used to realize trading profits.

· The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by
acquisition or any other way.

· The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the
issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

· The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of
the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside
financing and the dividend policy.

· Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through
equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the
acquisition of the voting rights.

2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.avesone.com

End of News DGAP News Service

953185 2020-01-14



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 14:10 ET ( 19:10 GMT)
AVES ONE AG O.N.
20:10 DGAP-PVR: Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20:10 DGAP-PVR: Aves One AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
20:10 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aves One AG (deutsch)

