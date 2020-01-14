DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones28.913,32+0,02%NASDAQ 1009.040,75-0,33%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German...
DGAP-PVR: Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aves One AG
Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-14 / 20:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Versorgungswerk der Zahnärztekammer Nordrhein K.d.ö.R., Düsseldorf, Germany
informed us on January 13, 2020 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making
reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold
from December 23, 2019 , as follows:
· The investment is used to realize trading profits.
· The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by
acquisition or any other way.
· The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the
issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
· The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of
the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside
financing and the dividend policy.
· Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through
equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the
acquisition of the voting rights.
2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.avesone.com
End of News DGAP News Service
953185 2020-01-14
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 14:10 ET ( 19:10 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|11,80
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Börsenplatz Talk Halver, Stanzl, Blumenroth: Hält der Phase 1 Deal die Aktienrallye aufrecht?
15:1114.01. 20:37
Tesla, Beyond Meat, 3D Systems, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Luckin Coffee, Momo - US-Markt
12:5214.01. 19:32
Charts & Co: DAX, Bitcoin und Tesla im Check
07:1514.01. 17:47
Dax scheut weiter vor Rekordhoch zurück - US-Banken im Fokus
01:2714.01. 16:49
Most Actives: Beyond Meat, Tesla und Ballard Power
04:2914.01. 16:46
Hackerangriffe werden immer teurer
01:4914.01. 15:42
Analyser to go: SocGen stuft Beiersdorf vor Zahlen ab
01:3514.01. 14:43
HeavytraderZ: DAX - Kursziel 14.000 Punkte steht
06:1914.01. 14:42
So geht es nach den Turbulenzen bei Varta und MorphoSys weiter - Marktstratege Lipkow
11:1214.01. 14:39
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 14.01.2020
01:0314.01. 12:29
Dax stellt die Rekordjagd ein
01:4014.01. 11:58
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?