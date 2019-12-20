DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SE
Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2019-12-20 / 17:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Axel Springer SE |
+++
|Street: |Axel-Springer-Straße 65|
+++
|Postal code: |10888 |
+++
|City: |Berlin |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Effectiveness of voting pooling agreements (acting in |
| |concert) |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: KKR Management LLC |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|Traviata B.V., Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH|
|& Co, Dr. h. c. Friede Springer |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|18 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %| 107895311|
++++++
|Previous | 0.59 %| 7.41 %| 8.00 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005501357| 0| 55913616| 0 %| 51.82 %|
++++++
|DE0005754238| 0| 40902000| 0 %| 37.91 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 96815616 | 89.73 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right of |n/a |n/a | 6484234| 6.01 %|
|first | | | | |
|refusal | | | | |
++++++
|Right of |n/a |n/a | 2128523| 1.97 %|
|first | | | | |
|offer | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 8612757| 7.98 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
|ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| in %|
| | |period | | | |
+++++++
|Put |31.03.2020 |n/a |Physical | 6484234| 6.01 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Right |n/a |at the |Physical | 46907558| 43.48 %|
|of | |earliest 5| | | |
|first | |years | | | |
|offer | |after | | | |
| | |18.12.2019| | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 53391792| 49.48 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at|rights through| (if at least|
| | least 3% or| instruments| 5% or more)|
| | more)| (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|KKR Management | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|KKR & Co. Inc | %| %| %|
+++++
|KKR Group | %| %| %|
|Holdings Corp. | | | |
+++++
|KKR Fund Holdings| %| %| %|
|GP Limited | | | |
+++++
|KKR Fund Holdings| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|KKR Europe V | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|KKR Europe V S.à | %| %| %|
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|KKR Associates | %| %| %|
|Europe V SCSp | | | |
+++++
|KKR European Fund| %| %| %|
|V (USD) SCSp | | | |
+++++
|KKR Traviata | %| %| %|
|Aggregator GP LLC| | | |
+++++
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 11:16 ET ( 16:16 GMT)
|KKR Traviata | %| %| %|
|Aggregator L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Traviata I S.à | %| %| %|
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Traviata II S.à | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %|
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Traviata B.V. | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
|Acting in concert among Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., |
|Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel |
|Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias |
|Döpfner (comprising all shares held by him directly or |
|indirectly) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG. Right of first refusal |
|and put option refer to the same voting rights. Right of first|
|offer refers to the same voting rights as attributed according|
|to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG (acting in concert). |
++
Date
++
|20 Dec 2019|
++
2019-12-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
10888 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de
End of News DGAP News Service
941407 2019-12-20
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 11:16 ET ( 16:16 GMT)
DAX ®13.308,49+0,73%TecDAX ®3.050,86+0,15%Dow Jones28.504,88+0,45%NASDAQ 1008.674,84+0,39%
DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to -2-
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|62,25
|+0,24%
|EUR
|+0,15
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|12.11.
|HSBC
|Neutral
|27.08.
|INDEPENDENT RESEARCH
|Negativ
|15.08.
|INDEPENDENT RESEARCH
|Neutral
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Most Actives: Nel, BioNTech und Deutsche Bank
04:2220.12. 16:40
Weihnachtsgrüße vom Börsenpunk: Total, Coty, Einhell, Monster, Anta & Co - diese Aktien gehören unter den Baum
08:1720.12. 15:05
HeavytraderZ: So war unser Börsenjahr 2019
06:2820.12. 14:30
Aktie im Fokus: Nike nach starken Quartalszahlen unter Druck
01:0720.12. 14:10
Analyser to go: Independent Research von Südzucker-Zahlen begeistert
01:4620.12. 12:10
Verbraucher bleiben in Konsumlaune - Sorgen um Negativzinsen
01:2920.12. 12:10
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 20.12.2019
00:5920.12. 11:40
Dax nimmt vor "Hexensabbat" etwas Fahrt auf
01:3820.12. 11:09
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Den deutschen Banken geht es laut einer Branchenstudie nicht gut und die Branche gerät in Gefahr, in die roten Zahlen zu rutschen. Die Studie schließt daraus, dass es unausweichlich ist, dass es in der nächsten Zeit zu grenzüberschreitenden Zusammenschlüssen unter Europas Banken kommt. Denken Sie das auch?