DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SEAxel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-03 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Axel Springer SE |+++|Street: |Axel-Springer-Straße 65|+++|Postal code: |10888 |+++|City: |Berlin || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: KKR Management LLP ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Traviata B.V., Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH||& Co, Dr. h.c. Friede Springer |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|01 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %| 107895311|++++++|Previous | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0005501357| 0| 55913616| 0 %| 51.82 %|++++++|DE0005754238| 0| 40902000| 0 %| 37.91 %|++++++|*Total* | 96815616 | 89.73 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right of |n/a |n/a | 6484234| 6.01 %||first | | | | ||refusal | | | | |++++++|Right of |n/a |n/a | 2128523| 1.97 %||first | | | | ||offer | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 8612757| 7.98 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights||ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| in %|| | |period | | | |+++++++|Put |31.03.2020 |n/a |Physical | 6484234| 6.01 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Right |n/a |at the |Physical | 46907558| 43.48 %||of | |earliest 5| | | ||first | |years | | | ||offer | |after | | | || | |18.12.2019| | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 53391792| 49.48 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at|rights through| (if at least|| | least 3% or| instruments| 5% or more)|| | more)| (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|KKR Management | %| %| %||LLP | | | |+++++|KKR & Co. Inc | %| %| %|+++++|KKR Group | %| %| %||Holdings Corp. | | | |+++++|KKR Group | %| %| %||Partnership L.P. | | | |+++++|KKR Europe V | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|KKR Europe V S.à | %| %| %||r.l. | | | |+++++|KKR Associates | %| %| %||Europe V SCSp | | | |+++++|KKR European Fund| %| %| %||V (USD) SCSp | | | |+++++|KKR Traviata | %| %| %||Aggregator GP LLC| | | |+++++|KKR Traviata | %| %| %||Aggregator L.P. | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)|Traviata I S.à | %| %| %||r.l. | | | |+++++|Traviata II S.à | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %||r.l. | | | |+++++|Traviata B.V. | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++|Acting in concert among Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., ||Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel ||Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias ||Döpfner (comprising all shares held by him directly or ||indirectly) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG. Right of first refusal ||and put option refer to the same voting rights. Right of first||offer refers to the same voting rights as attributed according||to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG (acting in concert). KKR Management LLC ||was converted into KKR Management LLP. KKR Fund Holdings GP ||Limited was removed from the chain of controlled undertakings.||KKR Fund Holdings L.P. changed its name to KKR Group ||Partnership L.P. |++Date++|03 Jan 2020|++2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Axel Springer SEAxel-Springer-Straße 6510888 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.axelspringer.deEnd of News DGAP News Service946411 2020-01-03(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)