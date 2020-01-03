DAX ®13.207,82-1,33%TecDAX ®3.034,11-0,96%Dow Jones28.642,54-0,78%NASDAQ 1008.806,80-0,74%
DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SE
Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-03 / 17:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Axel Springer SE |
+++
|Street: |Axel-Springer-Straße 65|
+++
|Postal code: |10888 |
+++
|City: |Berlin |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: KKR Management LLP |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Traviata B.V., Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH|
|& Co, Dr. h.c. Friede Springer |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|01 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %| 107895311|
++++++
|Previous | 89.73 %| 51.46 %| 95.74 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005501357| 0| 55913616| 0 %| 51.82 %|
++++++
|DE0005754238| 0| 40902000| 0 %| 37.91 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 96815616 | 89.73 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right of |n/a |n/a | 6484234| 6.01 %|
|first | | | | |
|refusal | | | | |
++++++
|Right of |n/a |n/a | 2128523| 1.97 %|
|first | | | | |
|offer | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 8612757| 7.98 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
|ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| in %|
| | |period | | | |
+++++++
|Put |31.03.2020 |n/a |Physical | 6484234| 6.01 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Right |n/a |at the |Physical | 46907558| 43.48 %|
|of | |earliest 5| | | |
|first | |years | | | |
|offer | |after | | | |
| | |18.12.2019| | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 53391792| 49.48 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at|rights through| (if at least|
| | least 3% or| instruments| 5% or more)|
| | more)| (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|KKR Management | %| %| %|
|LLP | | | |
+++++
|KKR & Co. Inc | %| %| %|
+++++
|KKR Group | %| %| %|
|Holdings Corp. | | | |
+++++
|KKR Group | %| %| %|
|Partnership L.P. | | | |
+++++
|KKR Europe V | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|KKR Europe V S.à | %| %| %|
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|KKR Associates | %| %| %|
|Europe V SCSp | | | |
+++++
|KKR European Fund| %| %| %|
|V (USD) SCSp | | | |
+++++
|KKR Traviata | %| %| %|
|Aggregator GP LLC| | | |
+++++
|KKR Traviata | %| %| %|
|Aggregator L.P. | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 11:06 ET ( 16:06 GMT)
