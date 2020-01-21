DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.01.2020 - 18:36 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SEAxel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-21 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Berlin, 21 January 2020Dr h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG as well as AxelSpringer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co have informed Axel SpringerSE pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 German Securities and Trading Act(Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - *WpHG*) as follows:'On 20 December 2019, I, Dr h.c. Friede Springer, informed on the excess ofthe 75% threshold in voting rights in Axel Springer SE, Berlin. I, Dr h.c.Friede Springer, and Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG as well as Axel SpringerGesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co (the *Notifying Person*) inform youpursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 German Securities and Trading Act(Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - *WpHG*) on the objectives pursued with theacquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used asfollows:The excess of the threshold in voting rights is based on the attribution ofvoting rights due to a coordinated exercise of voting rights (acting inconcert) and the acquisition of instruments (rights of first offer to shareswith voting rights (_Vorerwebsrechte auf Aktien mit Stimmrechten_)) by theNotifying Person due to contractual agreements with third parties.*1. **Objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights (Sec. 43para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG)*1.1The investment in Axel Springer SE serves to implement strategic goals.1.2 The Notifying Person does not intend to acquire further voting rights ofAxel Springer SE by means of a purchase or by other means within the nexttwelve months. Due to the coordinated exercise of voting rights (acting inconcert) between Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr h.c. FriedeSpringer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft fürPublizistik GmbH & Co, Dr Mathias Döpfner (including all shares helddirectly or indirectly by him) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG further votingrights which are acquired by the aforementioned persons by means of purchaseor by other means in the future could be attributed to the Notifying Person.1.3 The Notifying Person intends to exert influence on the composition ofthe management body and the supervisory body of Axel Springer SE. Referenceis made to section 8.2.5 b) and c) of the offer document of Traviata II S.àr.l. addressed to the shareholders of Axel Springer SE as of 4 July 2019.1.4 The Notifying Person does not intent to change the capital structure ofAxel Springer SE.*2. **Origin of the funds used (Sec. 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)*Neither own funds nor borrowed funds were used by the Notifying Person toacquire the voting rights. Costs in relation to the agreements regarding thecoordinated exercise of voting rights (acting in concert; cf. section 1.2)were covered by own funds.'2020-01-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Axel Springer SEAxel-Springer-Straße 6510888 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.axelspringer.deEnd of News DGAP News Service958009 2020-01-21(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)