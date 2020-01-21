DAX ®13.555,87+0,05%TecDAX ®3.170,25-0,08%Dow Jones29.198,44-0,51%NASDAQ 1009.152,56-0,23%
DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SE
Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-21 / 18:41
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 21 January 2020

Dr Mathias Döpfner and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG have informed Axel Springer SE
pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 German Securities and Trading Act
(Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - *WpHG*) as follows:

'On 20 December 2019, I, Dr Mathias Döpfner, informed on the excess of the
75% threshold in voting rights in Axel Springer SE, Berlin. I, Dr Mathias
Döpfner, and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG (the *Notifying Person*) inform you
pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 German Securities and Trading Act
(Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - *WpHG*) on the objectives pursued with the
acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used as
follows:

The excess of the threshold in voting rights is based on the attribution of
voting rights due to a coordinated exercise of voting rights (acting in
concert) and the acquisition of instruments (rights of first offer to shares
with voting rights (_Vorerwebsrechte auf Aktien mit Stimmrechten_)) by the
Notifying Person due to contractual agreements with third parties.

*1. **Objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights (Sec. 43
para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG)*

1.1 The investment in Axel Springer SE serves to implement strategic goals.

1.2 The Notifying Person does not intend to acquire further voting rights of
Axel Springer SE by means of a purchase or by other means within the next
twelve months. Due to the coordinated exercise of voting rights (acting in
concert) between Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr h.c. Friede
Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für
Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr Mathias Döpfner (including all shares held
directly or indirectly by him) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG further voting
rights which are acquired by the aforementioned persons by means of purchase
or by other means in the future could be attributed to the Notifying Person.

1.3 The Notifying Person intends to exert influence on the composition of
the management body and the supervisory body of Axel Springer SE. Reference
is made to section 8.2.5 b) and c) of the offer document of Traviata II S.à
r.l. addressed to the shareholders of Axel Springer SE as of 4 July 2019.

1.4 The Notifying Person does not intent to change the capital structure of
Axel Springer SE.

*2.* *Origin of the funds used (Sec. 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)*

Neither own funds nor borrowed funds were used by the Notifying Person to
acquire the voting rights. Costs in relation to the agreements regarding the
coordinated exercise of voting rights (acting in concert; cf. section 1.2)
were covered by own funds.'

2020-01-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
10888 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de

End of News DGAP News Service

958011 2020-01-21



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 12:41 ET ( 17:41 GMT)
