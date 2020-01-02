DAX ®13.411,30+1,22%TecDAX ®3.068,60+1,78%Dow Jones28.678,73+0,49%NASDAQ 1008.800,66+0,77%
DGAP-PVR: Bastei Lübbe AG: Correction of a release from 02/01/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bastei Lübbe AG
Bastei Lübbe AG: Correction of a release from 02/01/2020 according to
Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with
the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-02 / 16:24
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Bastei Lübbe AG |
+++
|Street: |Schanzenstraße 6 - 20|
+++
|Postal code: |51063 |
+++
|City: |Köln |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900F1RRY8J20M2I79 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit |
|beschränkter Haftung |
|City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|20 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 5.00 %| 0.00 %| 5.00 %| 13,300,000|
++++++
|Previous | 3.04 %| 0.00 %| 3.04 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A1X3YY0| | 665000| %| 5.00 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 665,000 | 5.00 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|
| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|
| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| |
| | | at least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|27 Dec 2019|
++

2020-01-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.luebbe.de

End of News DGAP News Service

946023 2020-01-02



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 10:24 ET ( 15:24 GMT)
