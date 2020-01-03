DAX ®13.385,93+1,03%TecDAX ®3.063,44+1,61%Dow Jones28.868,80+1,16%NASDAQ 1008.872,22+1,59%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG...

DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-03 / 07:49
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Bayer Aktiengesellschaft|
+++
|Street: |Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 |
+++
|Postal code: |51373 |
+++
|City: |Leverkusen |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of |
|Norway |
|City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|30 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 2.99 %| 0.01 %| 2.9999 %|982,424,082|
++++++
|Previous | 3.01 %| 0.01 %| 3.03 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000BAY0017| 0| 29,329,145| 0 %| 2.99 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 29,329,145 | 2.99 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Shares on |N/A |at any time | 142,126| 0.01 %|
|Loan (Right| | | | |
|to Recall) | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 142,126| 0.01 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolute| %|
| | |n period |t | | |
+++++++
|Contract |open |at any |Cash | 150|0.00002 %|
|for | | | | | |
|difference| | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 150|0.00002 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if|
| |rights (if at| rights| at least 5% or|
| | least 3% or| through| more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|State of Norway| %| %| %|
+++++
|Norges Bank | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|02 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

End of News DGAP News Service

945901 2020-01-03



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 01:49 ET ( 06:49 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

BAYER ADR /1/4
BAYER ADR /1/4 - Performance (3 Monate) 18,30 +3,98%
EUR +0,70
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
07:49 DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung BAYER ADR /1/4 18,30 +3,98%
07:49 DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution BAYER ADR /1/4 18,30 +3,98%
02.01. DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution BAYER ADR /1/4 18,30 +3,98%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
BAYER 73,25 -1,28%
EUR -0,95

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
08:00 Hot Rocks Investments plc: Half Year Results to -2-
08:00 Hot Rocks Investments plc: Half Year Results to 30 September 2019
07:49 DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung BAYER ADR /1/4 18,30 +3,98%
07:49 DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution BAYER ADR /1/4 18,30 +3,98%
07:41 DGAP-PVR: Aves One AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung AVES ONE AG O.N. 11,80 +1,72%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
08:03 BUSINESS WIRE: Ambarella ermöglicht mithilfe von Amazon SageMaker Neo künstliche Intelligenz auf einer Vielzahl von angeschlossenen Kameras
07:54 Ölpreise steigen stark - US-Militär tötet iranischen General
07:49 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch) BAYER 73,25 -1,28%
07:41 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aves One AG (deutsch) AVES ONE AG O.N. 11,80 +1,72%
07:40 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aves One AG (deutsch) AVES ONE AG O.N. 11,80 +1,72%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
02.01. Wirecard, Deutsche Bank, K+S – die Letzten werden die Ersten sein, oder? WIRECARD 112,95 -1,27%
02.01. Airbus: Es ist vollbracht! AIRBUS GROUP 132,14 -1,43%
31.12. Jahres-Tops und -Flops in DAX und Co: Wirecard, K+S und Varta ragen heraus MTU AERO 257,30 -0,92%
02.01. Goldpreis setzt Aufschwung beschleunigt fort Gold 1.380,88 +0,84%
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 33,31 -4,83%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
08:03 BUSINESS WIRE: Ambarella ermöglicht mithilfe von Amazon SageMaker Neo künstliche Intelligenz auf einer Vielzahl von angeschlossenen Kameras
07:54 Ölpreise steigen stark - US-Militär tötet iranischen General
07:49 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch) BAYER 73,25 -1,28%
07:41 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aves One AG (deutsch) AVES ONE AG O.N. 11,80 +1,72%
07:40 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aves One AG (deutsch) AVES ONE AG O.N. 11,80 +1,72%
Marktberichte
07:38 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Iran-Konflikt drückt auf den Dax TecDAX ® 3.063,44 +1,61%
07:32 Devisen: Euro etwas schwächer - Yen legt deutlich zu EUR/USD 1,1158 -0,1217%
07:31 MORNING BRIEFING - Deutschland/Europa -2- BTC/CHF 6.965,1050 -0,0299%
07:31 MORNING BRIEFING - Deutschland/Europa BTC/CHF 6.965,1050 -0,0299%
07:25 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Geopolitik belastet Aktienkurse nur mäßig CNOOC LTD O.N. 1,47 +0,31%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Glauben Sie, dass die US-Sanktionen gegen den Bau der Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream 2 den Bau stoppen könnten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen