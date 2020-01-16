DAX ®13.402,67-0,22%TecDAX ®3.125,91+0,72%S&P FUTURE3.301,30+0,23%Nasdaq 100 Future9.081,00+0,20%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG...

DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-16 / 10:33
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Bayer Aktiengesellschaft|
+++
|Street: |Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 |
+++
|Postal code: |51373 |
+++
|City: |Leverkusen |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of |
|Norway |
|City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|14 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 2.999 %| 0.01 %| 3.01 %|982,424,082|
++++++
|Previous | 3.02 %| 0.01 %| 3.03 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000BAY0017| 0| 29,460,306| 0 %| 2.999 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 29,460,306 | 2.999 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Shares on |N/A |at any time | 136,506| 0.01 %|
|Loan (right| | | | |
|to recall) | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 136,506| 0.01 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolute| %|
| | |n period |t | | |
+++++++
|Contract |open |at any |Cash | 150|0.00002 %|
|for | |time | | | |
|difference| | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 150|0.00002 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if|
| |rights (if at| rights| at least 5% or|
| | least 3% or| through| more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|State of Norway| %| %| %|
+++++
|Norges Bank | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|15 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

End of News DGAP News Service

954751 2020-01-16



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 04:34 ET ( 09:34 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

BAYER ADR /1/4
BAYER ADR /1/4 - Performance (3 Monate) 18,80 ±0,00%
EUR ±0,00
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
10:34 DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution BAYER ADR /1/4 18,80 ±0,00%
10:34 DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung BAYER ADR /1/4 18,80 ±0,00%
13.01. Bayer sichert sich US-Lizenz für hormonfreies Verhütungsmittel BAYER ADR /1/4 18,80 ±0,00%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
BAYER 74,82 -0,66%
EUR -0,50

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:17 DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG EXCEET GROUP SA RED. A 4,92 +2,07%
11:17 DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] EXCEET GROUP SA RED. A 4,92 +2,07%
11:10 PRESS RELEASE: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. HAIER SMART HOME CO.D YC1 0,988 +0,816%
11:01 Evotec kooperiert mit US-Krebsspezialist Oncoresponse EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 23,63 +2,83%
11:00 pressetext.de: Neuer Geschäftsbereichsleiter für GOLDBECK RHOMBERG in der Schweiz - Wolfgang Schmid verantwortet zukünftig Logistik und Grossprojekte des Industriebauspezialisten
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:24 Mainzer Glas-Spezialist Schott hält Gewinn fast stabil
11:23 ROUNDUP: Varta schafft durch Produktionsausbau 600 neue Arbeitsplätze VARTA AG O.N. 86,80 +5,47%
11:20 Ruhani: Iran will nicht komplett aus Atomabkommen aussteigen
11:20 ROUNDUP/Studie: Klimapaket wirkt sich wenig auf Beschäftigung aus
11:15 Studie: Klimapaket wirkt sich nur gering auf Beschäftigung aus

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
15.01. Boeing: Es kommt dicke für den Airbus-Konkurrenten BOEING 298,05 +0,35%
15.01. Singulus-Aktie nach China-Auftrag mit Mega-Sprung SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 6,88 +12,42%
09:16 Varta reagiert auf China-Konkurrenz – Aktie hebt ab VARTA AG O.N. 86,90 +5,59%
15.01. 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.403,59 -0,21%
14.01. Varta-Gewinne der letzten vier Monate futsch, aber... VARTA AG O.N. 86,90 +5,59%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:24 Mainzer Glas-Spezialist Schott hält Gewinn fast stabil
11:23 ROUNDUP: Varta schafft durch Produktionsausbau 600 neue Arbeitsplätze VARTA AG O.N. 86,90 +5,59%
11:20 Ruhani: Iran will nicht komplett aus Atomabkommen aussteigen
11:20 ROUNDUP/Studie: Klimapaket wirkt sich wenig auf Beschäftigung aus
11:15 Studie: Klimapaket wirkt sich nur gering auf Beschäftigung aus
Marktberichte
10:27 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas fester - Kohleentschädigung treibt RWE-Kurs AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. 36,58 +1,61%
10:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax im Plus nach erstem Handelsdeal MDAX ® 28.454,11 +0,17%
10:03 Devisen: Eurokurs legt weiter zu EUR/USD 1,1158 +0,0677%
09:56 MÄRKTE ASIEN/US-chinesisches Handelsabkommen stützt kaum SAMS.EL.0,5SP.GDRS144A/95 1.163,00 +2,74%
09:28 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax bleibt in enger Spanne nach erstem Handelsdeal MDAX ® 28.454,11 +0,17%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen