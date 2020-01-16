DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.01.2020 - 10:34 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer AktiengesellschaftBayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of theWpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-16 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Bayer Aktiengesellschaft|+++|Street: |Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 |+++|Postal code: |51373 |+++|City: |Leverkusen || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of ||Norway ||City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|14 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 2.999 %| 0.01 %| 3.01 %|982,424,082|++++++|Previous | 3.02 %| 0.01 %| 3.03 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000BAY0017| 0| 29,460,306| 0 %| 2.999 %|++++++|*Total* | 29,460,306 | 2.999 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument |maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Shares on |N/A |at any time | 136,506| 0.01 %||Loan (right| | | | ||to recall) | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 136,506| 0.01 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolute| %|| | |n period |t | | |+++++++|Contract |open |at any |Cash | 150|0.00002 %||for | |time | | | ||difference| | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 150|0.00002 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if|| |rights (if at| rights| at least 5% or|| | least 3% or| through| more)|| | more)| instruments| || | | (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|State of Norway| %| %| %|+++++|Norges Bank | %| %| %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|15 Jan 2020|++2020-01-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Bayer AktiengesellschaftKaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 151373 LeverkusenGermanyInternet: www.bayer.comEnd of News DGAP News Service954751 2020-01-16(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)