DGAP-PVR: comdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: comdirect bank AG
comdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-07 / 17:24
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |comdirect bank AG |
+++
|Street: |Pascalkehre 15 |
+++
|Postal code: |25451 |
+++
|City: |Quickborn |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900V761CIZ36SHR16|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Commerzbank AG |
|City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|02 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 82.31 %| 8.00 %| 90.31 %| 141220815|
++++++
|Previous | 82.27 %| 0 %| 82.27 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33|(Sec. 34 WpHG)| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| | WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE005428007| 0| 116234822| 0 %| 82.31 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 116234822 | 82.31 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|
| | |period | absolute| %|
++++++
|Share |NA |NA | 10863912| 7.69 %|
|purchase | | | | |
|agreement | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 10863912| 7.69 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
|nt |date |conversion|settlement|absolute| %|
| | |period | | | |
+++++++
|Share |NA |NA |Physical | 433688| 0.31 %|
|purchase| | | | | |
|agreemen| | | | | |
|t | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 433688| 0.31 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least|
| | least 3% or| through| 5% or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Commerzbank AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|Commerzbank | 82.31 %| 8.00 %| 90.31 %|
|Inlandsbanken | | | |
|Holding GmbH | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|07 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG
Pascalkehre 15
25451 Quickborn
Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de

End of News DGAP News Service

948177 2020-01-07



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 11:24 ET ( 16:24 GMT)
