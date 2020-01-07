DGAP-PVR: comdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.01.2020 - 17:24 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: comdirect bank AGcomdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |comdirect bank AG |+++|Street: |Pascalkehre 15 |+++|Postal code: |25451 |+++|City: |Quickborn || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900V761CIZ36SHR16|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Commerzbank AG ||City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|02 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 82.31 %| 8.00 %| 90.31 %| 141220815|++++++|Previous | 82.27 %| 0 %| 82.27 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33|(Sec. 34 WpHG)| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| | WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE005428007| 0| 116234822| 0 %| 82.31 %|++++++|*Total* | 116234822 | 82.31 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|| | |period | absolute| %|++++++|Share |NA |NA | 10863912| 7.69 %||purchase | | | | ||agreement | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 10863912| 7.69 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in||nt |date |conversion|settlement|absolute| %|| | |period | | | |+++++++|Share |NA |NA |Physical | 433688| 0.31 %||purchase| | | | | ||agreemen| | | | | ||t | | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 433688| 0.31 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least|| | least 3% or| through| 5% or more)|| | more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Commerzbank AG | %| %| %|+++++|Commerzbank | 82.31 %| 8.00 %| 90.31 %||Inlandsbanken | | | ||Holding GmbH | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|07 Jan 2020|++2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: comdirect bank AGPascalkehre 1525451 QuickbornGermanyInternet: www.comdirect.deEnd of News DGAP News Service948177 2020-01-07(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)