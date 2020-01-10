DAX ®13.493,83-0,01%TecDAX ®3.107,20+0,39%Dow Jones28.909,16-0,16%NASDAQ 1009.005,67+0,18%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: comdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...

DGAP-PVR: comdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: comdirect bank AG
comdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-10 / 17:11
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |comdirect bank AG |
+++
|Street: |Pascalkehre 15 |
+++
|Postal code: |25451 |
+++
|City: |Quickborn |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900V761CIZ36SHR16|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Klaus Umek|
|Date of birth: 05 Oct 1971 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|06 Nov 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 5.07 %| 0.19 %| 5.26 %|141,220,815|
++++++
|Previous | 4.84 %| 0.19 %| 5.03 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005428007| 0| 7,163,094| 0 %| 5.07 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 7,163,094 | 5.07 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |n period |t | | |
+++++++
|Contracts |open |at any |Cash | 262,000| 0.19 %|
|for | |time | | | |
|difference | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 262,000| 0.19 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
|Klaus Umek | %| %| %|
+++++
|Pomerol Ltd | %| %| %|
+++++
|Petrus Advisers | 5.07 %| %| 5.26 %|
|Ltd | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|10 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG
Pascalkehre 15
25451 Quickborn
Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de

End of News DGAP News Service

951157 2020-01-10



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 11:12 ET ( 16:12 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

COMDIRECT
COMDIRECT - Performance (3 Monate) 13,44 +0,60%
EUR +0,08
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
25.09. WARBURG RESEARCH Neutral
23.09. WARBURG RESEARCH Positiv
07.11. EQUINET Positiv
Nachrichten
17:12 DGAP-PVR: comdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution COMDIRECT 13,44 +0,60%
17:12 DGAP-PVR: comdirect bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung COMDIRECT 13,44 +0,60%
17:12 DGAP-Stimmrechte: comdirect bank AG (deutsch) COMDIRECT 13,44 +0,60%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
17:30 EQS-Adhoc: PROMAXIMA IMMOBILIEN AG: Rücktritt von Frau Marie-Therese Röthlisberger aus dem Verwaltungsrat
17:30 NEX Exchange: Withdrawal from NEX Exchange
17:12 DGAP-PVR: comdirect bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung COMDIRECT 13,44 +0,60%
17:12 DGAP-PVR: comdirect bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution COMDIRECT 13,44 +0,60%
17:10 Regulierer: Telefónica hat Frist zur Netzversorgung versäumt TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,73 +0,59%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
17:30 DGAP-Adhoc: PROMAXIMA IMMOBILIEN AG: Rücktritt von Frau Marie-Therese Röthlisberger aus dem Verwaltungsrat (deutsch)
17:15 ROUNDUP 4: Die letzte Lücke - Preisreduzierung kommt für alle Bahncard-Typen
17:12 DGAP-Stimmrechte: comdirect bank AG (deutsch) COMDIRECT 13,44 +0,60%
17:10 Schäuble: Üppige Sozialleistungen machen unglücklich
17:09 ROUNDUP: EU verbietet Insektenkiller Chlorpyrifos BAYER 75,62 +1,00%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
09:11 RWE-Aktie profitiert von Aussicht auf Geldregen RWE ST 29,16 +6,15%
09.01. Apple-Hype setzt sich noch fort APPLE 279,35 +0,16%
08:33 6 Themen, die am Freitag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.494,33 -0,01%
10:34 Das pusht die Dürr-Aktie an die MDAX-Spitze DÜRR 32,25 +5,46%
09:54 Dürr: Dezember-Trade erfolgreich, jetzt nachkaufen – Trading-Tipp DÜRR 32,25 +5,46%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
17:30 DGAP-Adhoc: PROMAXIMA IMMOBILIEN AG: Rücktritt von Frau Marie-Therese Röthlisberger aus dem Verwaltungsrat (deutsch)
17:15 ROUNDUP 4: Die letzte Lücke - Preisreduzierung kommt für alle Bahncard-Typen
17:12 DGAP-Stimmrechte: comdirect bank AG (deutsch) COMDIRECT 13,44 +0,60%
17:10 Schäuble: Üppige Sozialleistungen machen unglücklich
17:09 ROUNDUP: EU verbietet Insektenkiller Chlorpyrifos BAYER 75,62 +1,00%
Marktberichte
16:54 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax behält Rekordhoch im Blick - Überhitzung droht DAX ® 13.494,33 -0,01%
16:51 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow erstmals über 29 000 Punkten Dow Jones 28.909,21 -0,16%
16:34 Devisen: Eurokurs wenig verändert bei 1,11 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1117 +0,0954%
16:30 MÄRKTE USA/Arbeitsmarkt animiert kaum zu Käufen an Wall Street AMAZON 1.709,00 -0,22%
16:11 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1091 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1117 +0,0954%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen