DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 11:27 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 09:54 CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

04.01.2020 - 12:42

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rocket Internet SECorrection of a release from 31/12/2019,CET/CEST - Correction of arelease from 31/12/2019,CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Publication ofacquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1sent. 2 WpHG2020-01-04 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Correction of a publication dated 31.12.2019**1. Details of issuer*++|Rocket Internet SE ||Charlottenstrasse 4||10969 Berlin ||Germany |++*2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons*holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.++||++*3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached*++|27 Dec 2019|++*4. Share-position*++++| |Share-position in %| total amount of|| | | shares issued|++++|Resulting situation | 9.99 %| 150767294|++++|Previous publication| 0.00 %| /|++++*5. Details*+++++| absolute | in % |+++++| direct| indirect (via| direct| indirect (via|| | subsidiary| | subsidiary|| |or third person, Sec.| | or third person, Sec.|| | 71d| | 71d|| | para. 1 AktG)| | para. 1 AktG)|+++++|15076675| 0| 9.99 %| 0.00 %|+++++2020-01-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Rocket Internet SECharlottenstrasse 410969 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.rocket-internet.comEnd of News DGAP News Service946777 2020-01-04(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 04, 2020ET (GMT)