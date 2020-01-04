DAX ®13.219,14-1,25%TecDAX ®3.035,69-0,91%S&P FUTURE3.235,40-0,93%Nasdaq 100 Future8.844,50-0,53%
DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 11:27 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 09:54 CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rocket Internet SE
Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 11:27 CET/CEST - Correction of a
release from 31/12/2019, 09:54 CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Publication of
acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1
sent. 2 WpHG
2020-01-04 / 12:42
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Correction of a publication dated 31.12.2019*
*1. Details of issuer*
++
|Rocket Internet SE |
|Charlottenstrasse 4|
|10969 Berlin |
|Germany |
++
*2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons*
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
++
||
++
*3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached*
++
|27 Dec 2019|
++
*4. Share-position*
++++
| |Share-position in %| total amount of|
| | | shares issued|
++++
|Resulting situation | 9.99 %| 150767294|
++++
|Previous publication| 0.00 %| /|
++++
*5. Details*
+++++
| absolute | in % |
+++++
| direct| indirect (via| direct| indirect (via|
| | subsidiary| | subsidiary|
| |or third person, Sec.| | or third person, Sec.|
| | 71d| | 71d|
| | para. 1 AktG)| | para. 1 AktG)|
+++++
|15076675| 0| 9.99 %| 0.00 %|
+++++
2020-01-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
End of News DGAP News Service
946777 2020-01-04
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 04, 2020 06:42 ET ( 11:42 GMT)
