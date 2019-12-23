DAX ®13.293,84-0,19%TecDAX ®3.058,04+0,24%Dow Jones28.547,63+0,33%NASDAQ 1008.698,23+0,23%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to -3-

DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to -3-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 11 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-23 / 15:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Covestro AG |
+++
|Street: |Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60|
+++
|Postal code: |51373 |
+++
|City: |Leverkusen |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|18 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 5.08 %| 0.18 %| 5.26 %| 183000000|
++++++
|Previous | 5.05 %| 0.21 %| 5.26 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0006062144| 0| 9302965| 0 %| 5.08 %|
++++++
|US22304D2071| 0| 24| 0 %| 0.00001 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 9302989 | 5.08 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 80804| 0.04 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 80804| 0.04 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+++++++
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 242146| 0.13 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 242146| 0.13 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 09:12 ET ( 14:12 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to -2-


|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %|
|Advisors | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Australia | %| %| %|
|Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management North | | | |
|Asia Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 09:12 ET ( 14:12 GMT)


|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|SAE Liquidity Fund | %| %| %|
|(GenPar), LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings ULC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Canada | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Lux Finco | %| %| %|
|S. a r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan | %| %| %|
|Holdings GK | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 09:12 ET ( 14:12 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Passende Hebelprodukte von

WKN Bezeichnung Hebel
Long  DS8DD8 COVESTRO WaveUnlimited L 36.3396 (DBK) 7,044
Short  DC4G8X COVESTRO A WaveUnlimited S 47.9716 (DBK) 5,616
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

COVESTRO AG O.N.
COVESTRO AG O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 41,84 +0,17%
EUR +0,07
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
18.12. JPMORGAN Positiv
12.12. JEFFERIES Positiv
11.12. JEFFERIES Positiv
Nachrichten
15:12 DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to -2- COVESTRO AG O.N. 41,84 +0,17%
15:12 DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to -3- COVESTRO AG O.N. 41,84 +0,17%
15:12 DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to -4- COVESTRO AG O.N. 41,84 +0,17%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
15:21 PJSC Magnit Announces the Inclusion of the -2- MAGNIT GDR REG.S/1/5RL-01 10,63 +0,33%
15:21 PJSC Magnit Announces the Inclusion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds into the Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange and the Assignment of the Identification Number to the Issue MAGNIT GDR REG.S/1/5RL-01 10,63 +0,33%
15:20 Flugzeugbauer Boeing tauscht CEO aus BOEING 305,95 +2,63%
15:18 Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited:CHARLES TAYLOR PLC CHARLES TAYLOR PLC LS-,01 4,00 ±0,00%
15:12 DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § -7- COVESTRO AG O.N. 41,84 +0,17%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
15:26 BUSINESS WIRE: Parlamentarier aus aller Welt loben die Initiative „Jahr der Toleranz“ der Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate (VAE)
15:23 ROUNDUP: Bahnchaos in Frankreich auch über Weihnachten
15:20 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.12.2019 - 15.15 Uhr
15:19 Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück BOEING 305,95 +2,63%
15:14 US-Anleihen: Kursgewinne - Schwache US-Daten

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
09:55 Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 73,45 +2,73%
22.12. Wochenausblick: Neues DAX-Jahreshoch über Weihnachten? DAX ® 13.293,51 -0,19%
08:34 6 Themen, die am Montag für Anleger wichtig sind
09:17 Adidas: Süßer die Kassen nie klingen ADIDAS 293,00 +0,53%
19.12. Wirecard: Bankhaus mit unglaublichem Kursziel WIRECARD 105,50 +0,33%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
15:26 BUSINESS WIRE: Parlamentarier aus aller Welt loben die Initiative „Jahr der Toleranz“ der Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate (VAE)
15:23 ROUNDUP: Bahnchaos in Frankreich auch über Weihnachten
15:20 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.12.2019 - 15.15 Uhr
15:19 Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück BOEING 305,95 +2,63%
15:14 US-Anleihen: Kursgewinne - Schwache US-Daten
Marktberichte
15:00 Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow nimmt weiteres Rekordhoch ins Visier Dow Jones 28.548,38 +0,33%
14:54 MÄRKTE USA/Leichtes Plus zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche APPLE 253,75 -0,18%
14:53 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor Weihnachten antriebslos - MDax schafft Rekordhoch MDAX ® 28.535,51 +0,33%
13:22 Devisen: Euro tritt auf der Stelle EUR/USD 1,1084 +0,0578%
12:33 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.293,96 -0,19%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen