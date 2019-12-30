DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to -2

30.12.2019 - 10:27 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AGDaimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-30 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Daimler AG |+++|Street: |Mercedesstrasse 120 |+++|Postal code: |70372 |+++|City: |Stuttgart || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900R27DL06UVNT076|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United ||States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Merrill Lynch International |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|20 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| | % of|% of voting| Total of|Total number of|| | voting| rights|both in %| voting rights|| | rights| through| (7.a. +| pursuant to|| | attached|instruments| 7.b.)| Sec. 41 WpHG|| | to shares| (total of| | || | (total of| 7.b.1 +| | || | 7.a.)| 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 6.18 %| 13.28 %| 19.46 %| 1069837447|++++++|Previous | 6.52 %| 13.72 %| 20.25 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0007100000| 0| 66046224| 0.00 %| 6.17 %|++++++|US2338252073| 0| 53815| 0.00 %| 0.01 %|++++++|*Total* | 66100039 | 6.18 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or|Voting rights| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | absolute| rights in|| | |period | | %|++++++|Rights to |N/A |N/A | 3666229| 0.34 %||Recall | | | | |++++++|Rights of |N/A |N/A | 16684| 0 %||Use | | | | |++++++|Call |17/01/2020 - |N/A | 7101100| 0.66 %||Options |16/12/2022 | | | |++++++|Call |23/11/2020 - |N/A | 103619340| 9.69 %||Options |02/05/2023 | | | |++++++|Call |23/11/2020 - |N/A | 103619340| 9.69 %||Options |02/05/2023 | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 114403353| 10.69 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights||ent |date |conversio|settlement| absolute| in %|| | |n period | | | |+++++++|Swaps |27/01/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 9167884| 0.86 %|| |08/08/2024 | | | | |+++++++|Put |18/12/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 4270354| 0.40 %||Options|05/03/2021 | | | | |+++++++|Put |17/01/2020 -|N/A |Physical | 4939500| 0.46 %||Options|17/12/2021 | | | | |+++++++|Call |20/01/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 612386| 0.06 %||Options|05/03/2021 | | | | |+++++++|Call |23/11/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 8659740| 0.81 %||Options|02/05/2023 | | | | |+++++++|Put |23/11/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 103619340| 9.69 %||Options|02/05/2023 | | | | |+++++++|Put |23/11/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 103619340| 9.69 %||Options|02/05/2023 | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 27649864| 2.58 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| |rights (if at|rights through|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| instruments| or more)|| | more)| (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %||Holdings 2 | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|ML UK Capital | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | 6.11 %| %| 9.45 %||International | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International, | | | ||LLC. | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Group Holdings | | | ||I,L,L,C. | | | |+++++|BofA Securities | %| %| %||Europe SA | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America| %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %||Pierce, Fenner & | | | ||Smith | | | ||Incorporated | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Professional | | | ||Clearing Corp | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America| %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Bank of America, | %| 9.69 %| 9.69 %||National | | | ||Association | | | |+++++|U.S Trust Company| %| %| %||of Delaware | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America| %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %||Pierce, Fenner & | | | ||Smith | | | ||Incorporated | | | |+++++|Managed Account | %| %| %||Advisors LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %||Inc | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America| %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Bank of America, | %| 9.69 %| 9.69 %||National | | | ||Association | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of||9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar ||transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, ||respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of ||America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in ||Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only ||once. |++Date++|27 Dec 2019|++