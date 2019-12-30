DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2019-12-30 / 10:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Daimler AG |
+++
|Street: |Mercedesstrasse 120 |
+++
|Postal code: |70372 |
+++
|City: |Stuttgart |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900R27DL06UVNT076|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United |
|States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|Merrill Lynch International |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|20 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| | % of|% of voting| Total of|Total number of|
| | voting| rights|both in %| voting rights|
| | rights| through| (7.a. +| pursuant to|
| | attached|instruments| 7.b.)| Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | to shares| (total of| | |
| | (total of| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 6.18 %| 13.28 %| 19.46 %| 1069837447|
++++++
|Previous | 6.52 %| 13.72 %| 20.25 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0007100000| 0| 66046224| 0.00 %| 6.17 %|
++++++
|US2338252073| 0| 53815| 0.00 %| 0.01 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 66100039 | 6.18 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or|Voting rights| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | absolute| rights in|
| | |period | | %|
++++++
|Rights to |N/A |N/A | 3666229| 0.34 %|
|Recall | | | | |
++++++
|Rights of |N/A |N/A | 16684| 0 %|
|Use | | | | |
++++++
|Call |17/01/2020 - |N/A | 7101100| 0.66 %|
|Options |16/12/2022 | | | |
++++++
|Call |23/11/2020 - |N/A | 103619340| 9.69 %|
|Options |02/05/2023 | | | |
++++++
|Call |23/11/2020 - |N/A | 103619340| 9.69 %|
|Options |02/05/2023 | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 114403353| 10.69 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
|ent |date |conversio|settlement| absolute| in %|
| | |n period | | | |
+++++++
|Swaps |27/01/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 9167884| 0.86 %|
| |08/08/2024 | | | | |
+++++++
|Put |18/12/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 4270354| 0.40 %|
|Options|05/03/2021 | | | | |
+++++++
|Put |17/01/2020 -|N/A |Physical | 4939500| 0.46 %|
|Options|17/12/2021 | | | | |
+++++++
|Call |20/01/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 612386| 0.06 %|
|Options|05/03/2021 | | | | |
+++++++
|Call |23/11/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 8659740| 0.81 %|
|Options|02/05/2023 | | | | |
+++++++
|Put |23/11/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 103619340| 9.69 %|
|Options|02/05/2023 | | | | |
+++++++
|Put |23/11/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 103619340| 9.69 %|
|Options|02/05/2023 | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 27649864| 2.58 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| |rights (if at|rights through|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| instruments| or more)|
| | more)| (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %|
|Holdings 2 | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|ML UK Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | 6.11 %| %| 9.45 %|
|International | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
December 30, 2019 04:27 ET ( 09:27 GMT)
December 30, 2019 04:27 ET ( 09:27 GMT)
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|International, | | | |
|LLC. | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|Group Holdings | | | |
|I,L,L,C. | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities | %| %| %|
|Europe SA | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America| %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %|
|Pierce, Fenner & | | | |
|Smith | | | |
|Incorporated | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|Professional | | | |
|Clearing Corp | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America| %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America, | %| 9.69 %| 9.69 %|
|National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|U.S Trust Company| %| %| %|
|of Delaware | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America| %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %|
|Pierce, Fenner & | | | |
|Smith | | | |
|Incorporated | | | |
+++++
|Managed Account | %| %| %|
|Advisors LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities, | %| %| %|
|Inc | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America| %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America, | %| 9.69 %| 9.69 %|
|National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
|Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of|
|9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar |
|transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, |
|respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of |
|America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in |
|Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only |
|once. |
++
Date
++
|27 Dec 2019|
++
2019-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com
End of News DGAP News Service
944761 2019-12-30
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 04:27 ET ( 09:27 GMT)
DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
