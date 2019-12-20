DAX ®13.310,80+0,75%TecDAX ®3.051,25+0,16%Dow Jones28.504,93+0,45%NASDAQ 1008.674,73+0,39%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: De Raj Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...

DGAP-PVR: De Raj Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: De Raj Group AG
De Raj Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-20 / 17:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |De Raj Group AG |
+++
|Street: |Robert-Perthel-Straße 79|
+++
|Postal code: |50739 |
+++
|City: |Cologne |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200U3FJYPRJ9C9L98 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: TAEL Partners Ltd. |
|City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman |
|Islands |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Emerel Investments Ltd. und Vast Treasures Holdings Limited |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|13 Nov 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 22.50 %| 0.00 %| 22.50 %| 35,000,000|
++++++
|Previous | 0 %| 0 %| 0 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A2GSWR1| 0.00| 7,875,000| 0.00 %| 22.50 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 7,875,000 | 22.50 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
|TAEL Partners | %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|TAEL One Partners| %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Asian | %| %| %|
|Entrepreneur | | | |
|Legacy One, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Emerel | 9.00 %| %| 9.00 %|
|Investments Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|TAEL Partners | %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|TAEL Two Partners| %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Asian | %| %| %|
|Entrepreneur | | | |
|Legacy Two, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Vast Treasure | 13.50 %| %| 13.50 %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|12 Dec 2019|
++

2019-12-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Straße 79
50739 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com

End of News DGAP News Service

939439 2019-12-20



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 11:09 ET ( 16:09 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

DE RAJ GROUP AG INH O.N.
DE RAJ GROUP AG INH O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 1,80 ±0,00%
EUR ±0,00
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
17:09 DGAP-PVR: De Raj Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DE RAJ GROUP AG INH O.N. 1,80 ±0,00%
17:09 DGAP-PVR: De Raj Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DE RAJ GROUP AG INH O.N. 1,80 ±0,00%
17:09 DGAP-Stimmrechte: De Raj Group AG (deutsch) DE RAJ GROUP AG INH O.N. 1,80 ±0,00%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
17:23 DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG english JUNGHEINRICH 21,50 -0,19%
17:23 DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG deutsch JUNGHEINRICH 21,50 -0,19%
17:16 DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Veröffentlichung -2- AXEL SPRINGER 62,25 +0,24%
17:16 DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung AXEL SPRINGER 62,25 +0,24%
17:16 DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to -2- AXEL SPRINGER 62,25 +0,24%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
17:23 DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG (deutsch) JUNGHEINRICH 21,50 -0,19%
17:20 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 20.12.2019 - 17.15 Uhr
17:16 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Axel Springer SE (deutsch) AXEL SPRINGER 62,25 +0,24%
17:16 Devisen: Eurokurs fällt unter 1,11 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1076 -0,4284%
17:15 ROUNDUP: Britisches Parlament stimmt für Johnsons Brexit-Deal

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
19.12. Wirecard: Bankhaus mit unglaublichem Kursziel WIRECARD 104,80 -0,14%
10:18 Shell-Aktie: Das wird vielen Anlegern nicht schmecken ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A EO-07 26,23 -0,83%
11:18 Volkswagen: Millionenstrafe aus Downunder – VW-Aktie juckt's kaum VOLKSWAGEN VZ 176,58 -0,26%
19.12. Tesla-Aktie auf neuem Allzeithoch – und nun? TESLA INC. DL -,001 363,90 +0,48%
10:15 Nestlé: Kommt jetzt der Ausbruch nach oben? Trading-Tipp
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
17:23 DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG (deutsch) JUNGHEINRICH 21,50 -0,19%
17:20 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 20.12.2019 - 17.15 Uhr
17:16 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Axel Springer SE (deutsch) AXEL SPRINGER 62,25 +0,24%
17:16 Devisen: Eurokurs fällt unter 1,11 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1076 -0,4315%
17:15 ROUNDUP: Britisches Parlament stimmt für Johnsons Brexit-Deal
Marktberichte
17:16 Devisen: Eurokurs fällt unter 1,11 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1076 -0,4315%
16:49 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1097 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1076 -0,4315%
16:41 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Immer neue Rekorde - Investoren setzen auf die USA Dow Jones 28.504,93 +0,45%
16:06 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Nach dem Verfall ist die Luft raus ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A EO-07 26,23 -0,83%
16:03 Aktien New York: Rekordserie reißt nicht ab Dow Jones 28.504,93 +0,45%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Den deutschen Banken geht es laut einer Branchenstudie nicht gut und die Branche gerät in Gefahr, in die roten Zahlen zu rutschen. Die Studie schließt daraus, dass es unausweichlich ist, dass es in der nächsten Zeit zu grenzüberschreitenden Zusammenschlüssen unter Europas Banken kommt. Denken Sie das auch?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen