DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-22 / 11:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Delivery Hero SE |
+++
|Street: |Oranienburger Straße 70|
+++
|Postal code: |10117 |
+++
|City: |Berlin |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, Kalifornien, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|16 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 5.82 %| 0 %| 5.82 %| 188775039|
++++++
|Previous | 3.13 %| 0 %| 3.13 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A2E4K43| 0| 10984331| 0 %| 5.82 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 10984331 | 5.82 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
|The Capital Group | %| %| %|
|Companies, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Capital Research | 5.82 %| %| 5.82 %|
|and Management | | | |
|Company | | | |
+++++
|Capital Group | %| %| %|
|International, | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Capital | %| %| %|
|International, | | | |
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|The Capital Group | %| %| %|
|Companies, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Capital Research | 5.82 %| %| 5.82 %|
|and Management | | | |
|Company | | | |
+++++
|Capital Group | %| %| %|
|International, | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Capital | %| %| %|
|International, | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|The Capital Group | %| %| %|
|Companies, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Capital Research | 5.82 %| %| 5.82 %|
|and Management | | | |
|Company | | | |
+++++
|Capital Group | %| %| %|
|International, | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Capital | %| %| %|
|International S.à | | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|20 Jan 2020|
++
2020-01-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
End of News DGAP News Service
958039 2020-01-22
