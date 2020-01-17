DAX ®13.521,81+0,69%TecDAX ®3.147,23+0,56%S&P FUTURE3.322,90+0,20%Nasdaq 100 Future9.092,50+0,36%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...

DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-17 / 10:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Delivery Hero SE |
+++
|Street: |Oranienburger Straße 70|
+++
|Postal code: |10117 |
+++
|City: |Berlin |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification with a threshold |
| |crossed/reached at subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Naspers Limited |
|City of registered office, country: Cape Town, South Africa|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|MIH Food Holdings B.V. |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|15 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 22.17 %| 0.00 %| 22.17 %| 188775039|
++++++
|Previous | 22.17 %| 0.00 %| 22.17 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A2E4K43| 0| 41849859| 0 %| 22.17 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 41849859 | 22.17 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Naspers Ltd. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Prosus N.V. | %| %| %|
+++++
|MIH Internet | %| %| %|
|Holdings B.V. | | | |
+++++
|MIH e-commerce | %| %| %|
|Holdings B.V. | | | |
+++++
|MIH Food Delivery| %| %| %|
|Holdings B.V. | | | |
+++++
|MIH Food Holdings| 22.17 %| 0.00 %| 22.17 %|
|B.V. | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|16 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

End of News DGAP News Service

955535 2020-01-17



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 04:15 ET ( 09:15 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N.
DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 70,02 +0,06%
EUR +0,04
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
16.01. UBS Positiv
20.12. UBS Positiv
16.12. DEUTSCHE BANK Positiv
Nachrichten
10:15 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 70,02 +0,06%
10:15 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch) DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 70,02 +0,06%
10:15 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 70,02 +0,06%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
10:22 DGAP-DD: Beta Systems Software AG english BETA SYST.SOFTW. INH.O.N. 21,40 -1,83%
10:22 DGAP-DD: Beta Systems Software AG deutsch BETA SYST.SOFTW. INH.O.N. 21,40 -1,83%
10:15 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 70,02 +0,06%
10:15 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 70,02 +0,06%
10:13 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX greift nach Rekordhoch - Casino schwach BAYER ADR /1/4 18,80 ±0,00%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
10:15 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch) DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 70,02 +0,06%
10:12 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: MDax mit Rekordhoch, Dax noch darunter MDAX ® 28.642,93 +0,61%
10:12 BUSINESS WIRE: Carbios kündigt strategische Allianz mit dem Nationalen Institut für angewandte Wissenschaften von Toulouse (INSA) an CARBIOS SA EO -,70 8,88 ±0,00%
10:09 APA ots news: mins - neues Finanztool der OeNB unterstützt Jugendliche beim...
10:02 OTS: Verband der PSD Banken e.V. / August-Wilhelm Albert übernimmt ...

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
16.01. Varta reagiert auf China-Konkurrenz – Aktie hebt ab VARTA AG O.N. 91,20 +4,11%
08:33 6 Themen, die am Freitag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.521,59 +0,69%
15.01. Nordex: Das kann sich sehen lassen NORDEX 12,66 +1,20%
16.01. Auto-Aktien wegen Trump-Angst unter Druck BMW ST 71,51 +0,48%
16.01. RWE: Milliardenregen größer als gedacht? Trading-Tipp des Tages RWE ST 31,00 +3,20%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
10:15 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch) DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 70,02 +0,06%
10:12 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: MDax mit Rekordhoch, Dax noch darunter MDAX ® 28.642,56 +0,60%
10:12 BUSINESS WIRE: Carbios kündigt strategische Allianz mit dem Nationalen Institut für angewandte Wissenschaften von Toulouse (INSA) an CARBIOS SA EO -,70 8,88 ±0,00%
10:09 APA ots news: mins - neues Finanztool der OeNB unterstützt Jugendliche beim...
10:02 OTS: Verband der PSD Banken e.V. / August-Wilhelm Albert übernimmt ...
Marktberichte
10:13 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX greift nach Rekordhoch - Casino schwach BAYER ADR /1/4 18,80 ±0,00%
10:12 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: MDax mit Rekordhoch, Dax noch darunter MDAX ® 28.642,93 +0,61%
09:58 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Leicht positiv trotz fehlender Impulse BHP GROUP (ADR)/2 42,20 +1,44%
09:42 Bitcoin steigt auf 9000 US-Dollar BTC/CHF 8.366,6000 -0,9119%
09:27 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: MDax mit Rekordhoch, Dax noch etwas darunter MDAX ® 28.642,93 +0,61%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen