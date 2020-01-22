DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to -4

DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-22 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Deutsche Bank AG |
+++
|Street: |Taunusanlage 12 |
+++
|Postal code: |60325 |
+++
|City: |Frankfurt a. M. |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|16 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| | % of|% of voting| Total of|Total number of|
| | voting| rights|both in %| voting rights|
| | rights| through| (7.a. +| pursuant to|
| | attached|instruments| 7.b.)| Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | to shares| (total of| | |
| | (total of| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 4.49 %| 0.71 %| 5.20 %| 2066773131|
++++++
|Previous | 4.48 %| 0.71 %| 5.19 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005140008| 0| 92757620| 0 %| 4.49 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 92757620 | 4.49 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 14652449| 0.71 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 14652449| 0.71 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|- | | | | 0| 0 %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 0| 0 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %|
|Advisors | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Australia | %| %| %|
|Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management North | | | |
|Asia Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings ULC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Canada | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Lux Finco | %| %| %|
|S. a r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan | %| %| %|
|Holdings GK | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %|
|(UK) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Life | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management Ireland | | | |
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Ireland | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
