DAX ®13.565,83+0,07%TecDAX ®3.169,40-0,03%S&P FUTURE3.333,10+0,41%Nasdaq 100 Future9.194,50+0,22%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to -4-

DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to -4-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 15 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-22 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Deutsche Bank AG |
+++
|Street: |Taunusanlage 12 |
+++
|Postal code: |60325 |
+++
|City: |Frankfurt a. M. |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|16 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| | % of|% of voting| Total of|Total number of|
| | voting| rights|both in %| voting rights|
| | rights| through| (7.a. +| pursuant to|
| | attached|instruments| 7.b.)| Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | to shares| (total of| | |
| | (total of| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 4.49 %| 0.71 %| 5.20 %| 2066773131|
++++++
|Previous | 4.48 %| 0.71 %| 5.19 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005140008| 0| 92757620| 0 %| 4.49 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 92757620 | 4.49 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 14652449| 0.71 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 14652449| 0.71 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|- | | | | 0| 0 %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 0| 0 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 05:00 ET ( 10:00 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to -2-


|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %|
|Advisors | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Australia | %| %| %|
|Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management North | | | |
|Asia Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings ULC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Canada | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 05:00 ET ( 10:00 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to -3-


|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Lux Finco | %| %| %|
|S. a r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan | %| %| %|
|Holdings GK | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %|
|(UK) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 05:00 ET ( 10:00 GMT)


|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Life | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management Ireland | | | |
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Ireland | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 05:00 ET ( 10:00 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

DT. BANK
DT. BANK - Performance (3 Monate) 7,51 +0,09%
EUR +0,01
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
20.01. MORGAN STANLEY Negativ
20.01. GOLDMAN SACHS Neutral
20.01. BARCLAYS Negativ
Nachrichten
11:00 DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to -2- DT. BANK 7,51 +0,09%
11:00 DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to -3- DT. BANK 7,51 +0,09%
11:00 DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to -4- DT. BANK 7,51 +0,09%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:05 DGAP-Adhoc: Klassik Radio AG: Rekordergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 mit einer EBITDA-Steigerung von rund 50 % auf ca. 2,8 Millionen Euro und einem zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum auf ca. 18 Millionen Euro erzielt KLASSIK RADIO AG NA O.N. 8,00 +5,26%
11:03 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung -2- DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 68,54 +0,41%
11:03 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 68,54 +0,41%
11:03 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2- DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 68,54 +0,41%
11:03 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 68,54 +0,41%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:09 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lampe-Kaufempfehlung schickt Aurubis auf Erholungskurs AURUBIS 55,12 +3,61%
11:06 Handelskonzern Würth mit Umsatzrekord und Gewinneinbruch
11:05 DGAP-Adhoc: Klassik Radio AG: Rekordergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 mit einer EBITDA-Steigerung von rund 50 % auf ca. 2,8 Millionen Euro und einem zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum auf ca. 18 Millionen Euro erzielt (deutsch) KLASSIK RADIO AG NA O.N. 8,00 +5,26%
11:05 KORREKTUR/Schwieriges Umfeld: Covestro tritt bei Investitionen auf die Bremse COVESTRO AG O.N. 41,17 -0,05%
11:03 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch) DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 68,54 +0,41%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
21.01. BioNTech: Diese Kombination ist "genau die richtige" BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 34,19 +7,55%
20.01. Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,51 +0,09%
21.01. Thyssenkrupp: Weniger Bieter, schlechter Chart THYSSENKRUPP 11,67 -0,72%
09:49 Daimler: Keine schöne Überraschung DAIMLER 45,77 -1,35%
08:43 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.565,93 +0,07%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:09 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lampe-Kaufempfehlung schickt Aurubis auf Erholungskurs AURUBIS 55,12 +3,61%
11:06 Handelskonzern Würth mit Umsatzrekord und Gewinneinbruch
11:05 DGAP-Adhoc: Klassik Radio AG: Rekordergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 mit einer EBITDA-Steigerung von rund 50 % auf ca. 2,8 Millionen Euro und einem zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum auf ca. 18 Millionen Euro erzielt (deutsch) KLASSIK RADIO AG NA O.N. 8,00 +5,26%
11:05 KORREKTUR/Schwieriges Umfeld: Covestro tritt bei Investitionen auf die Bremse COVESTRO AG O.N. 41,17 -0,05%
11:03 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch) DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 68,54 +0,41%
Marktberichte
11:01 EZB teilt bei Dollar-Tender 50,6 Millionen zu
10:49 ROUNDUP 2: Konjunkturoptimismus und billiges Geld treiben Dax auf Rekordhoch DAX ® 13.565,54 +0,07%
10:22 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit Rekordhoch - Daimler nach Gewinneinbruch volatil ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 46,00 +2,40%
10:12 WDH: Vodafone steigt ebenfalls bei Digitalwährung Libra aus MASTERCARD INC.A DL-,0001 291,80 -0,51%
10:11 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax schafft den Sprung auf Rekordhoch MDAX ® 28.804,59 +0,13%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen