DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.01.2020 - 11:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

11:00

05:00

10:00

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AGDeutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-22 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Deutsche Bank AG |+++|Street: |Taunusanlage 12 |+++|Postal code: |60325 |+++|City: |Frankfurt a. M. || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|16 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| | % of|% of voting| Total of|Total number of|| | voting| rights|both in %| voting rights|| | rights| through| (7.a. +| pursuant to|| | attached|instruments| 7.b.)| Sec. 41 WpHG|| | to shares| (total of| | || | (total of| 7.b.1 +| | || | 7.a.)| 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 4.49 %| 0.71 %| 5.20 %| 2066773131|++++++|Previous | 4.48 %| 0.71 %| 5.19 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0005140008| 0| 92757620| 0 %| 4.49 %|++++++|*Total* | 92757620 | 4.49 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++|Lent |N/A |N/A | 14652449| 0.71 %||Securitie| | | | ||s (right | | | | ||to | | | | ||recall) | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 14652449| 0.71 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++|- | | | | 0| 0 %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | 0| 0 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)