DAX ®13.361,57+0,46%TecDAX ®3.037,69-0,65%S&P FUTURE3.253,50+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -4-

DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -4-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 15 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-27 / 13:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Deutsche Lufthansa AG|
+++
|Street: |Venloer Str. 151-153 |
+++
|Postal code: |50672 |
+++
|City: |Cologne |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|19 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 3.09 %| 0.19 %| 3.28 %|478,194,257|
++++++
|Previous | 3.09 %| 0.19 %| 3.28 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0008232125| 0| 14,785,240| 0 %| 3.09 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 14,785,240 | 3.09 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 317,426| 0.07 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 317,426| 0.07 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+++++++
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 579,753| 0.12 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 579,753| 0.12 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 07:32 ET ( 12:32 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2-


|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %|
|Advisors | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Australia | %| %| %|
|Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management North | | | |
|Asia Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|SAE Liquidity Fund | %| %| %|
|(GenPar), LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 07:32 ET ( 12:32 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -3-


+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings ULC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Canada | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Lux Finco | %| %| %|
|S. a r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan | %| %| %|
|Holdings GK | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 07:32 ET ( 12:32 GMT)


|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %|
|(UK) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Life | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 07:32 ET ( 12:32 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Passende Hebelprodukte von

WKN Bezeichnung Hebel
Long  DC4QFM Lufthansa WaveUnlimited S 18.6094 (DBK) 7,350
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

LUFTHANSA
LUFTHANSA - Performance (3 Monate) 16,49 +0,21%
EUR +0,04
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
18.12. BERNSTEIN RESEARCH Positiv
12.12. DEUTSCHE BANK Neutral
12.12. CREDIT SUISSE Positiv
Nachrichten
13:50 Erstmals mehr als 70 Millionen Passagiere am Frankfurter Flughafen LUFTHANSA 16,49 +0,21%
13:32 DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung -5- LUFTHANSA 16,49 +0,21%
13:32 DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung -6- LUFTHANSA 16,49 +0,21%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
LUFTHANSA AG DM 5 ADR 1 16,30 -1,81%
EUR -0,30

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
14:26 WOCHENVORSCHAU/6. bis 12. Monat (2. KW)
14:24 DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation JDC GROUP AG O.N. 6,76 -0,59%
14:24 DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information JDC GROUP AG O.N. 6,76 -0,59%
14:15 Block Commodities Ltd: Result of General Meeting
14:10 WOCHENVORSCHAU/30. Dezember bis 5. Januar (1. KW)
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
14:12 Von der Leyen kritisiert US-Sanktionen wegen Nord Stream 2
14:12 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Rekordhoch des Dax könnte starkes Börsenjahr versüßen DAX ® 13.361,57 +0,46%
14:07 Von der Leyen: Brexit kein Rückschlag für Europas Sicherheitspolitik
14:06 2019 brachte weniger Sturmschäden als die Vorjahre
13:50 Erstmals mehr als 70 Millionen Passagiere am Frankfurter Flughafen LUFTHANSA 16,49 +0,21%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
25.12. Jahresausblick: Neue DAX-Rekorde voraus – aber dann... DAX ® 13.361,57 +0,46%
08:28 Qiagen: Das ist eine Katastrophe für die Aktionäre QIAGEN NV EO -,01 30,18 -18,50%
10:39 Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 296,65 -2,24%
09:23 BMW-Aktie trotzt Vorwürfen der US-Börsenaufsicht BMW ST 73,63 +0,12%
23.12. Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 73,54 -0,08%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
14:12 Von der Leyen kritisiert US-Sanktionen wegen Nord Stream 2
14:12 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Rekordhoch des Dax könnte starkes Börsenjahr versüßen DAX ® 13.361,57 +0,46%
14:07 Von der Leyen: Brexit kein Rückschlag für Europas Sicherheitspolitik
14:06 2019 brachte weniger Sturmschäden als die Vorjahre
13:50 Erstmals mehr als 70 Millionen Passagiere am Frankfurter Flughafen LUFTHANSA 16,49 +0,21%
Marktberichte
14:12 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Rekordhoch des Dax könnte starkes Börsenjahr versüßen DAX ® 13.361,57 +0,46%
13:10 Devisen: Eurokurs steigt deutlich über 1,11 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1157 +0,5466%
12:37 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.361,57 +0,46%
12:37 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.361,57 +0,46%
12:09 Aktien Frankfurt: Ruhiger Handelstag nach Weihnachten - Neuer MDax Rekord MDAX ® 28.566,25 +0,07%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Im Tarifkonflikt der Lufthansa hat die Kabinengewerkschaft Ufo mit weiteren Streiks gedroht, falls kein Lösungsweg ausgehandelt wird. Haben Sie dafür Verständnis?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen