DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -6

DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2019-12-23 / 10:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Deutsche Lufthansa AG|
+++
|Street: |Venloer Str. 151-153 |
+++
|Postal code: |50672 |
+++
|City: |Cologne |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|16 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 2.98 %| 0.24 %| 3.22 %|478,194,257|
++++++
|Previous | 3.04 %| 0.17 %| 3.21 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0008232125| 0| 14,257,334| 0 %| 2.98 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 14,257,334 | 2.98 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 564,295| 0.12 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 564,295| 0.12 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+++++++
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 588,801| 0.12 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 588,801| 0.12 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %|
|Advisors | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Australia | %| %| %|
|Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management North | | | |
|Asia Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|SAE Liquidity Fund | %| %| %|
|(GenPar), LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings ULC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Canada | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Lux Finco | %| %| %|
|S. a r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan | %| %| %|
|Holdings GK | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %|
|(UK) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Life | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management Ireland | | | |
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Ireland | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock UK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Schweiz | | | |
|AG | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %|
|Managers Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|Management | | | |
|Deutschland AG | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Deutschland AG | | | |
+++++
|iShares (DE) I | %| %| %|
|Investmentaktiengese| | | |
|llschaft mit | | | |
|Teilgesellschaftsver| | | |
|mögen | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|19 Dec 2019|
++
2019-12-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
End of News DGAP News Service
941229 2019-12-23
