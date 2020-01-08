DAX ®13.320,18+0,71%TecDAX ®3.044,26+0,24%Dow Jones28.780,09+0,69%NASDAQ 1008.924,15+0,88%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Correction of a release from 07/01/2020 according...
DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Correction of a release from 07/01/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Correction of a release from 07/01/2020
according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities
Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-08 / 19:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated|
+++
|Street: |5995 Mayfair Road |
+++
|Postal code: |44720 |
+++
|City: |North Canton, OH |
| |United States |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Correction of % and shares held |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Samir Sikka|
|Date of birth: 12 Feb 1969 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|Sapience Investments, LLC |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|31 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 2.87 %| 0 %| 2.87 %| 92205669|
++++++
|Previous | 2.94 %| 0 %| 2.94 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|US2536511031| 0| 2641917| 0 %| 2.87 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 2641917 | 2.87 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Samir Sikka | 0 %| 0 %| 0 %|
+++++
|Sapience | 2.87 %| %| 2.87 %|
|Investments, LLC | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|08 Jan 2020|
++
2020-01-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com
End of News DGAP News Service
949607 2020-01-08
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 13:04 ET ( 18:04 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|10,74
|+3,17%
|EUR
|+0,33
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Anleger warten auf Trump-Reaktion nach Vergeltungsschlag
01:4008.01. 16:55
Most Actives: Wirecard, RIB Software, Varta
03:2308.01. 16:54
Märkte, Öl, Gold: Reichlich Volatiltät in 2020?
10:3308.01. 16:53
Wie die ersten Tage, so das Gesamtjahr?
07:2408.01. 15:55
Dow Jones, Öl, Gold, McDonald's, Beyond Meat, Tesla, Nio, Lockheed Martin, Boeing - Opening Bell
13:5608.01. 15:53
Iran-Konflikt: so reagiert der Markt - so könnte es weitergehen
09:1808.01. 15:17
Trotz der politischen Börse bleibt der Aufwärtstrend des DAX intakt - flatExperte Volaric
06:1708.01. 14:47
Aktie im Fokus: Varta brechen nach negativer Studie ein
01:1808.01. 14:16
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 08.01.2020
01:0108.01. 13:08
Erneuerbare retten deutsche Umweltbilanz 2019
01:5008.01. 12:36
Analyser to go: Gute Aussichten bei Siemens Gamesa schon eingepreist
01:3408.01. 12:09
SMA Solar: Wird das die trendstärkste Aktie 2020? - HeavytraderZ
06:4408.01. 12:07
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?