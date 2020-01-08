DAX ®13.320,18+0,71%TecDAX ®3.044,26+0,24%Dow Jones28.780,09+0,69%NASDAQ 1008.924,15+0,88%
DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Correction of a release from 07/01/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Correction of a release from 07/01/2020
according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities
Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-08 / 19:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated|
+++
|Street: |5995 Mayfair Road |
+++
|Postal code: |44720 |
+++
|City: |North Canton, OH |
| |United States |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Correction of % and shares held |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Samir Sikka|
|Date of birth: 12 Feb 1969 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Sapience Investments, LLC |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|31 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 2.87 %| 0 %| 2.87 %| 92205669|
++++++
|Previous | 2.94 %| 0 %| 2.94 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|US2536511031| 0| 2641917| 0 %| 2.87 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 2641917 | 2.87 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Samir Sikka | 0 %| 0 %| 0 %|
+++++
|Sapience | 2.87 %| %| 2.87 %|
|Investments, LLC | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|08 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

End of News DGAP News Service

949607 2020-01-08



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 13:04 ET ( 18:04 GMT)
