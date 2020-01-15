DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3

15.01.2020 - 18:29 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 11 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution===DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, IncorporatedDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2020-01-15 / 18:29Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+------------------------------+-----------------------------+|Name: |Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated|+------------------------------+-----------------------------+|Street: |5995 Mayfair Road |+------------------------------+-----------------------------+|Postal code: |44720 |+------------------------------+-----------------------------+|City: |North Canton, OH || |United States |+------------------------------+-----------------------------+|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 |+------------------------------+-----------------------------+*2. Reason for notification*+-+------------------------------------------------------------+|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*+--------------------------------------------------------------+|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |+--------------------------------------------------------------+*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.+--------------+|iShares Trust |+--------------+*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*+-----------+|07 Jan 2020|+-----------+*6. Total positions*+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+|New | 10.53 %| 2.001 %| 12.53 %| 92205669|+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+|Previous | 10.60 %| 1.54 %| 12.13 %| /||notification | | | | |+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+|ISIN | Absolute | In % |+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+|US2536511031| 0| 9707655| 0 %| 10.53 %|+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+|*Total* | 9707655 | 10.53 % |+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+|Lent |N/A |N/A | 1844500| 2.0004 %||Securitie| | | | ||s (right | | | | ||to | | | | ||recall) | | | | |+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+| | |*Total* | 1844500| 2.0004 %|+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|| | |period |t | | |+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 297|0.0003 %||for | | | | | ||Difference| | | | | |+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+| | | |*Total* | 297|0.0003 %|+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-+------------------------------------------------------------+| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+------------------------------------------------------------++-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)|instruments| || | | (if at| || | |least 5% or| || | | more)| |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management, LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 4,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 6,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Fund | 9.40 %| %| 9.40 %||Advisors | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 4,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 6,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||Institutional Trust| | | ||Company, National | | | ||Association | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Australia| %| %| %||Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management | | | ||(Australia) Limited| | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %||Holdings LP | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %||Holdings ULC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %||Management Canada | | | ||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited| | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %||(UK) Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited| | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management (UK) | | | ||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited| | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||Luxembourg Holdco | | | ||S.a.r.l. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management Ireland | | | ||Holdings Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %||Management Ireland | | | ||Limited | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|- | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | 