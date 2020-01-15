DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3

DJ DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-15 / 18:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
|Name: |Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated|
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
|Street: |5995 Mayfair Road |
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
|Postal code: |44720 |
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
|City: |North Canton, OH |
| |United States |
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 |
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
+--------------+
|iShares Trust |
+--------------+
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|07 Jan 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|New | 10.53 %| 2.001 %| 12.53 %| 92205669|
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|Previous | 10.60 %| 1.54 %| 12.13 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|US2536511031| 0| 9707655| 0 %| 10.53 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 9707655 | 10.53 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 1844500| 2.0004 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 1844500| 2.0004 %|
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 297|0.0003 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
| | | |*Total* | 297|0.0003 %|
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Advisors,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2020 12:29 ET (17:29 GMT)
DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 4,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 6,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 4,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 6,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Fund | 9.40 %| %| 9.40 %|
|Advisors | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 4,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 6,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust| | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Australia| %| %| %|
|Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Limited| | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings LP | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings ULC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Canada | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited| | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2020 12:29 ET (17:29 GMT)
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited| | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %|
|(UK) Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited| | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited| | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Luxembourg Holdco | | | |
|S.a.r.l. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management Ireland | | | |
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Ireland | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2020 12:29 ET (17:29 GMT)
DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3-
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
