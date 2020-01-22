DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3

22.01.2020 - 19:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 11 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, IncorporatedDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2020-01-22 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated|+++|Street: |5995 Mayfair Road |+++|Postal code: |44720 |+++|City: |North Canton, OH || |United States |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|iShares Trust |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|17 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 10.48 %| 1.999 %| 12.48 %| 92205669|++++++|Previous | 10.56 %| 1.97 %| 12.53 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|US2536511031| 0| 9666671| 0 %| 10.48 %|++++++|*Total* | 9666671 | 10.48 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++|Lent |N/A |N/A | 1843000| 1.999 %||Securitie| | | | ||s (right | | | | ||to | | | | ||recall) | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 1843000| 1.999 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|| | |period |t | | |+++++++|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 297|0.0003 %||for | | | | | ||Difference| | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 297|0.0003 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)|instruments| || | | (if at| || | |least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Advisors,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 4,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 6,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 4,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 6,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Fund | 9.32 %| %| 9.32 %||Advisors | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 4,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 6,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||Institutional Trust| | | ||Company, National | | | ||Association | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Australia| %| %| %||Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management | | | ||(Australia) Limited| | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %||Holdings LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %||Holdings ULC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %||Management Canada | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited| | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited| | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %||(UK) Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited| | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management (UK) | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited| | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||Luxembourg Holdco | | | ||S.a.r.l. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management Ireland | | | ||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %||Management Ireland | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)