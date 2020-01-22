DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%Dow Jones29.233,72+0,13%NASDAQ 1009.224,28+0,63%
DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-22 / 18:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
On 21 January, 2020 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated received the following
statement of intent and origin of the funds pursuant to Section 43 of the
Securities Trading Act (WpHG):
'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding
notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in Diebold
Nixdorf, Incorporated, please find below the response from us, BlackRock,
Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying
Parties'):
- BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
- BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
- BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the
Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and
advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying
Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the
Notifying Parties, notify that:
1. *The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and
at generating a trading profit. *This results from Notifying Parties'
overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a
short and a long term basis..
2. *We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months
by means of a purchase or by any other means. *Because our intention is to
gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell
shares..
3. *We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members
of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. *We will
continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general
meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best
interests of our clients..
4. *We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital
structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external
funds and the dividend policy. *However, we might vote on such topics in the
same way we set out in no. 3.
*In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,
notify that:*
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting
rights.'
.
2020-01-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com
End of News DGAP News Service
959143 2020-01-22
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 12:38 ET ( 17:38 GMT)
