DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, IncorporatedDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2020-01-22 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.On 21 January, 2020 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated received the followingstatement of intent and origin of the funds pursuant to Section 43 of theSecurities Trading Act (WpHG):'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regardingnotification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in DieboldNixdorf, Incorporated, please find below the response from us, BlackRock,Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'NotifyingParties'):- BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.- BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC- BlackRock Holdco 6, LLCThe crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by theNotifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers andadvisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the NotifyingParties and to which the voting rights are attributedIn respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, theNotifying Parties, notify that:1. *The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives andat generating a trading profit. *This results from Notifying Parties'overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both ashort and a long term basis..2. *We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve monthsby means of a purchase or by any other means. *Because our intention is togain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sellshares..3. *We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of membersof the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. *We willcontinue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual generalmeeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the bestinterests of our clients..4. *We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capitalstructure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and externalfunds and the dividend policy. *However, we might vote on such topics in thesame way we set out in no. 3.*In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,notify that:*Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the votingrights.'2020-01-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated5995 Mayfair Road44720 North Canton, OHUnited StatesInternet: www.dieboldnixdorf.comEnd of News DGAP News Service959143 2020-01-22(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)