DAX ®13.171,49-0,38%TecDAX ®3.028,32-0,14%S&P FUTURE3.198,40-0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.632,75+0,32%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Dierig Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...
DGAP-PVR: Dierig Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dierig Holding AG
Dierig Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2019-12-19 / 10:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Dierig Holding AG |
+++
|Street: |Kirchbergstraße 23|
+++
|Postal code: |86157 |
+++
|City: |Augsburg |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900Y4JC31VHRD9012 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Eva Brombeis |
|Date of birth: 17 May 1936 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Johannes W. Brombeis|
|Date of birth: 12 Sep 1937 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|16 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of|Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| |Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 2.99 %| 0 %| 2.99 %| 4200000|
++++++
|Previous | 3.0065 %| 9 %| 3.0065 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005580005| 125500| 0| 2.99 %| 0 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 125500 | 2.99 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|
| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|
| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| |
| | | at least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|18 Dec 2019|
++
2019-12-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dierig Holding AG
Kirchbergstraße 23
86157 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.dierig.de
End of News DGAP News Service
940153 2019-12-19
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 04:39 ET ( 09:39 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|15,00
|-3,85%
|EUR
|-0,60
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 19.12.2019
00:5919.12. 11:02
DAX-Analyst Grisse: Die nächsten Handelstage werden besinnlich
03:3819.12. 11:00
Amazon, Walt Disney, Netflix, Hasbro, Estée Lauder, Kering, Adidas - das rät aktuell Andreas Deutsch
11:2519.12. 10:30
Kein Ausbruch in diesem Jahr mehr zu erwarten - DAX-Check
03:5519.12. 10:28
Trading-Tipp: Netflix - Konkurrenz belebt das Geschäft
02:1019.12. 10:27
Anklage gegen Trump ohne Folgen für die Börsen
01:4119.12. 10:00
Demokraten klagen Trump an - Dax unverändert erwartet
01:4119.12. 08:28
Most Actives: Evotec, Jungheinrich und Wirecard
03:4618.12. 16:51
Aktie im Fokus: Jungheinrich brechen nach Gewinnwarnung ein
00:5818.12. 14:49
Chris Zwermann: Das waren meine Märkte 2019
09:4018.12. 14:47
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.