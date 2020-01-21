DAX ®13.455,67-0,69%TecDAX ®3.143,71-0,91%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...

DGAP-PVR: Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG
Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-21 / 08:56
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Epigenomics AG |
+++
|Street: |Geneststraße 5 |
+++
|Postal code: |10829 |
+++
|City: |Berlin |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300X1C4U862NDLN97|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|15 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 9.66 %| 0.03 %| 9.69 %| 43527692|
++++++
|Previous | 2.53 %| 0.03 %| 2.57 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A11QW50| 0| 4205000| 0.00 %| 9.66 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 4205000 | 9.66 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right of |at any time |at any time | 12119| 0.03 %|
|recall | | | | |
|over | | | | |
|securities| | | | |
|lending | | | | |
|agreements| | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 12119| 0.03 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley & | 9.66 %| %| 9.69 %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|20 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

End of News DGAP News Service

957521 2020-01-21



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 02:56 ET ( 07:56 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

EPIGENOMICS AG NA O.N.
EPIGENOMICS AG NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 1,39 +0,36%
EUR +0,01
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
08:56 DGAP-PVR: Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EPIGENOMICS AG NA O.N. 1,39 +0,36%
07.01. DGAP-PVR: Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EPIGENOMICS AG NA O.N. 1,39 +0,36%
02.12. DGAP-News: Epigenomics berichtet über Ergebnisse einer Mikrosimulationsstudie, die zeigen, dass Epi proColon eine klinisch signifikante Reduzierung der Häufigkeit und Mortalität von Darmkrebs ermöglicht (deutsch) EPIGENOMICS AG NA O.N. 1,39 +0,36%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
09:02 IRW-PRESS: Spearmint Resources Inc.: Spearmint Resources stellt Unternehmensupdate bereit SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC 0,017 ±0,000%
09:01 PRESS RELEASE: Spearmint Resources Corporate Update SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC 0,017 ±0,000%
09:00 PTA-PVR: Zumtobel Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG INH. A 9,50 -2,56%
09:00 ÜBERBLICK am Morgen/Konjunktur, Zentralbanken, Politik
08:56 DGAP-PVR: Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EPIGENOMICS AG NA O.N. 1,39 +0,36%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
09:02 OTS: DFSI Ratings GmbH / DFSI-Studie "Die Zukunftssicherheit der deutschen ...
09:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Erste Backhaul-Verbindungen von 2 Gbps für Ooredoo Algeria mit SIAE MICROELETTRONICA
09:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Neue Kapitaleinwerbung in Höhe von 2,6 Mio. Pfund soll RazorSecure helfen, Personentransportsysteme vor Cyber-Risiken zu schützen
09:00 BUSINESS WIRE: ADVA zeigt Europas ersten 5G Einsatz im Schienennetz ADVA 8,12 -1,34%
08:57 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hugo Boss steigen - Analystin lobt Entwicklung in trägem Umfeld HUGO BOSS AG NA O.N. 45,09 +3,20%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
18.01. Nel-Aktie knackt die Schallgrenze – geht's so weiter? NEL ASA NK-,20 1,01 -5,84%
20.01. Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,34 -1,09%
20.01. Lufthansa: Eskalation vorerst abgewendet LUFTHANSA 14,56 -2,58%
17.01. Wirecard plötzlich stark unter Druck – was geht da ab? WIRECARD 128,10 -1,16%
08:36 7 Themen, die am Dienstag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.457,03 -0,68%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
09:02 OTS: DFSI Ratings GmbH / DFSI-Studie "Die Zukunftssicherheit der deutschen ...
09:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Erste Backhaul-Verbindungen von 2 Gbps für Ooredoo Algeria mit SIAE MICROELETTRONICA
09:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Neue Kapitaleinwerbung in Höhe von 2,6 Mio. Pfund soll RazorSecure helfen, Personentransportsysteme vor Cyber-Risiken zu schützen
09:00 BUSINESS WIRE: ADVA zeigt Europas ersten 5G Einsatz im Schienennetz ADVA 8,12 -1,34%
08:57 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hugo Boss steigen - Analystin lobt Entwicklung in trägem Umfeld HUGO BOSS AG NA O.N. 45,10 +3,23%
Marktberichte
08:49 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Mysteriöser Virus wird Belastungsfaktor für Aktien ALL NIPPON AIR 29,00 -2,03%
08:34 EUREX/Renten-Futures gesucht - Risikoaversion nimmt wieder zu
08:32 EUREX/DAX-Futures über 100 Punkte tiefer wegen Virus-Angst DAX ® 13.457,03 -0,68%
08:30 TRENDUMFRAGE/DAX niedriger erwartet DAX ® 13.457,03 -0,68%
08:18 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax leidet unter Kursverlusten in Asien MDAX ® 28.599,22 -0,74%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen