DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.12.2019 - 16:27 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

16:27

10:27

15:27

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SEEvotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-27 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Evotec SE |+++|Street: |Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen || |7 |+++|Postal code: |22419 |+++|City: |Hamburg || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier |529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 ||(LEI): | |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Baltimore, Maryland, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|20 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 4.00 %| 1.03 %| 5.03 %| 150740530|++++++|Previous | 3.12 %| 0.00 %| 3.12 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0005664809| 0| 6030189| 0.00 %| 4.00 %|++++++|*Total* | 6030189 | 4.00 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument |maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|| | |period | absolute| %|++++++|shares on | | | 1550000| 1.03 %||loan | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 1550000| 1.03 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | 0| 0.00 %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if|| |rights (if at| rights| at least 5% or|| | least 3% or| through| more)|| | more)| instruments| || | | (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|T. Rowe Price | %| %| %||Group, Inc. | | | |+++++|T. Rowe Price | %| %| %||Associates, Inc.| | | |+++++|T. Rowe Price | %| %| %||International | | | ||Ltd | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|23 Dec 2019|++2019-12-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Evotec SEManfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 722419 HamburgGermanyInternet: www.evotec.comEnd of News DGAP News Service943955 2019-12-27(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)