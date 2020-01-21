DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.01.2020 - 16:32 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SEEvotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-21 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Evotec SE |+++|Street: |Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen || |7 |+++|Postal code: |22419 |+++|City: |Hamburg || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier |529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 ||(LEI): | |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|15 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.03 %| 5.01 %| 5.04 %| 150902578|++++++|Previous | 0.07 %| 4.98 %| 5.05 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0005664809| | 39890| %| 0.03 %|++++++|US30050E1055| | 316| %| 0.0002 %|++++++|*Total* | 40206 | 0.03 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to |Open | | 3939180| 2.61 %||Recall | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 3939180| 2.61 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| %|| | |period | | | |+++++++|Swap |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 2086578| 1.38 %|+++++++|Call |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 1407607| 0.93 %||Warrant| | | | | |+++++++|Put |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 131000| 0.09 %||Warrant| | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 3625185| 2.40 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-++Name % of voting % of voting Total of bothrights (if at rights (if at least 5%least 3% or through or more)more) instruments(if at least5% or more)The Goldman Sachs % % %Group, Inc.Goldman Sachs (UK) % % %L.L.C.Goldman Sachs % % %Group UK LimitedGoldman Sachs % % %InternationalThe Goldman Sachs % % %Group, Inc.Goldmann Sachs & % % %Co. LLCThe Goldman Sachs % % %Group, Inc.Goldman, Sachs & % % %Co. WertpapierGmbHThe Goldman Sachs % % %Group, Inc.GSAM Holdings LLC % % %Goldman Sachs % % %Asset Management,L.P.The Goldman Sachs % % %Group, Inc.IMD Holdings LLC % % %United Capital % % %FinancialPartners, Inc.United Capital % % %FinancialAdvisers, LLC*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|20 Jan 2020|++2020-01-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Evotec SEManfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 722419 HamburgGermanyInternet: www.evotec.comEnd of News DGAP News Service957651 2020-01-21(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)