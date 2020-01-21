DAX ®13.543,74-0,04%TecDAX ®3.163,26-0,30%Dow Jones29.250,94-0,33%NASDAQ 1009.163,84-0,11%
DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-21 / 16:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Evotec SE |
+++
|Street: |Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen |
| |7 |
+++
|Postal code: |22419 |
+++
|City: |Hamburg |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier |529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 |
|(LEI): | |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|15 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.03 %| 5.01 %| 5.04 %| 150902578|
++++++
|Previous | 0.07 %| 4.98 %| 5.05 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005664809| | 39890| %| 0.03 %|
++++++
|US30050E1055| | 316| %| 0.0002 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 40206 | 0.03 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right to |Open | | 3939180| 2.61 %|
|Recall | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 3939180| 2.61 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| %|
| | |period | | | |
+++++++
|Swap |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 2086578| 1.38 %|
+++++++
|Call |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 1407607| 0.93 %|
|Warrant| | | | | |
+++++++
|Put |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 131000| 0.09 %|
|Warrant| | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 3625185| 2.40 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
Name % of voting % of voting Total of both
rights (if at rights (if at least 5%
least 3% or through or more)
more) instruments
(if at least
5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs % % %
Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) % % %
L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs % % %
Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs % % %
International
The Goldman Sachs % % %
Group, Inc.
Goldmann Sachs & % % %
Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs % % %
Group, Inc.
Goldman, Sachs & % % %
Co. Wertpapier
GmbH
The Goldman Sachs % % %
Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs % % %
Asset Management,
L.P.
The Goldman Sachs % % %
Group, Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital % % %
Financial
Partners, Inc.
United Capital % % %
Financial
Advisers, LLC
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|20 Jan 2020|
++
2020-01-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com
End of News DGAP News Service
957651 2020-01-21
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 10:32 ET ( 15:32 GMT)
