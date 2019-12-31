DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.455,60-0,02%NASDAQ 1008.700,71-0,10%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Release according to -2-

DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Release according to -2-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Expedeon AG
Expedeon AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-31 / 16:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Expedeon AG |
+++
|Street: |Waldhofer Str. 102 |
+++
|Postal code: |69123 |
+++
|City: |Heidelberg |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary announcement due to threshold contact at |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours|
|Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|20 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 11.91 %| 5.69 %| 17.60 %| 52,307,265|
++++++
|Previous | 10.57 %| 5.67 %| 16.24 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A2YN801| | 6229326| %| 11.91 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 6229326 | 11.91 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversio|settlemen| absolute| in %|
| | |n period |t | | |
+++++++
|Convertible |26.08.2021 |until |Physical | 1546679| 2.96 %|
|bond | |13.08.202| | | |
| | |1 | | | |
+++++++
|Call-Option | |until |Physical | 1428570| 2.73 %|
| | |27.08.202| | | |
| | |1 | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 2975249| 5.69 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Wilhelm K. T. | %| %| %|
|Zours | | | |
+++++
|DELPHI | %| %| 5.91 %|
|Unternehmensberatu| | | |
|ng | | | |
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|VV Beteiligungen | %| %| %|
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|Deutsche Balaton | 8.79 %| %| 10.22 %|
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|AEE | %| %| %|
|Ahaus-Enscheder AG| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Wilhelm K. T. | %| %| %|
|Zours | | | |
+++++
|DELPHI | %| %| 5.91 %|
|Unternehmensberatu| | | |
|ng | | | |
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|VV Beteiligungen | %| %| %|
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|Deutsche Balaton | 8.79 %| %| 10.22 %|
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|Sparta AG | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:00 ET ( 15:00 GMT)


++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|27 Dec 2019|
++

2019-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.expedeon.com

End of News DGAP News Service

945263 2019-12-31



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:00 ET ( 15:00 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

EXPEDEON AG NA O.N.
EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 1,70 -0,29%
EUR -0,01
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen
Nachrichten
16:00 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Expedeon AG (deutsch) EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,70 -0,29%
16:00 DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Release according to -2- EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,70 -0,29%
16:00 DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,70 -0,29%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
16:03 Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc SOPHOS GROUP PLC LS-03 6,47 -0,25%
16:02 SILVESTER-ÜBERBLICK Unternehmen/31. Dezember 2019
16:00 DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § -2- EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,70 -0,29%
16:00 DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,70 -0,29%
16:00 DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Release according to -2- EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,70 -0,29%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
16:02 Französischer Spitzenkoch verliert Streit um Michelin-Sterne
16:00 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Expedeon AG (deutsch) EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,70 -0,29%
15:48 Vereinzelte Protestaktionen in Hongkong - Lage aber bislang ruhig
15:47 ROUNDUP: Erneute Flugausfälle wegen Germanwings-Streik - Verlängerung möglich LUFTHANSA 16,41 -0,09%
15:47 ROUNDUP 2: Überraschende Flucht aus Japan - Ex-Autoboss Ghosn im Libanon RENAULT 42,86 -0,53%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,50 +2,80%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
12:05 Jahres-Tops und -Flops in DAX und Co: Wirecard, K+S und Varta ragen heraus MTU AERO 254,60 -1,70%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
27.12. Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 295,85 -0,77%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
16:02 Französischer Spitzenkoch verliert Streit um Michelin-Sterne
16:00 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Expedeon AG (deutsch) EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,70 -0,29%
15:48 Vereinzelte Protestaktionen in Hongkong - Lage aber bislang ruhig
15:47 ROUNDUP: Erneute Flugausfälle wegen Germanwings-Streik - Verlängerung möglich LUFTHANSA 16,41 -0,09%
15:47 ROUNDUP 2: Überraschende Flucht aus Japan - Ex-Autoboss Ghosn im Libanon RENAULT 42,86 -0,53%
Marktberichte
15:34 Aktien Asien: Uneinheitlich - Tokio geschlossen HSI 28.357,80 +1,03%
15:24 MÄRKTE Europa/Auch an Silvester prägen Gewinnmitnahmen das Bild AIRBUS GROUP 132,14 -0,83%
14:57 Aktien New York Ausblick: Nahezu unverändert - Kaum Impulse Dow Jones 28.456,20 -0,02%
14:42 Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste am letzten Handelstag - Wenige Börsen geöffnet FRA40 6.029,07 -0,05%
11:38 Banken fragen 6,436 Milliarden Euro weniger EZB-Liquidität nach
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen