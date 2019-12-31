DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Release according to -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019-12-31 / 16:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Expedeon AG |
+++
|Street: |Waldhofer Str. 102 |
+++
|Postal code: |69123 |
+++
|City: |Heidelberg |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary announcement due to threshold contact at |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours|
|Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|20 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 11.91 %| 5.69 %| 17.60 %| 52,307,265|
++++++
|Previous | 10.57 %| 5.67 %| 16.24 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A2YN801| | 6229326| %| 11.91 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 6229326 | 11.91 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversio|settlemen| absolute| in %|
| | |n period |t | | |
+++++++
|Convertible |26.08.2021 |until |Physical | 1546679| 2.96 %|
|bond | |13.08.202| | | |
| | |1 | | | |
+++++++
|Call-Option | |until |Physical | 1428570| 2.73 %|
| | |27.08.202| | | |
| | |1 | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 2975249| 5.69 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Wilhelm K. T. | %| %| %|
|Zours | | | |
+++++
|DELPHI | %| %| 5.91 %|
|Unternehmensberatu| | | |
|ng | | | |
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|VV Beteiligungen | %| %| %|
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|Deutsche Balaton | 8.79 %| %| 10.22 %|
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|AEE | %| %| %|
|Ahaus-Enscheder AG| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Wilhelm K. T. | %| %| %|
|Zours | | | |
+++++
|DELPHI | %| %| 5.91 %|
|Unternehmensberatu| | | |
|ng | | | |
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|VV Beteiligungen | %| %| %|
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|Deutsche Balaton | 8.79 %| %| 10.22 %|
|Aktiengesellschaft| | | |
+++++
|Sparta AG | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|27 Dec 2019|
++
2019-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.expedeon.com
End of News DGAP News Service
945263 2019-12-31
