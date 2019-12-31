DGAP-PVR: Expedeon AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2019 - 16:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

16:00

10:00

15:00

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Expedeon AGExpedeon AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-31 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Expedeon AG |+++|Street: |Waldhofer Str. 102 |+++|Postal code: |69123 |+++|City: |Heidelberg || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary announcement due to threshold contact at || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours||Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961 |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|20 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 11.91 %| 5.69 %| 17.60 %| 52,307,265|++++++|Previous | 10.57 %| 5.67 %| 16.24 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A2YN801| | 6229326| %| 11.91 %|++++++|*Total* | 6229326 | 11.91 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument |or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversio|settlemen| absolute| in %|| | |n period |t | | |+++++++|Convertible |26.08.2021 |until |Physical | 1546679| 2.96 %||bond | |13.08.202| | | || | |1 | | | |+++++++|Call-Option | |until |Physical | 1428570| 2.73 %|| | |27.08.202| | | || | |1 | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 2975249| 5.69 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Wilhelm K. T. | %| %| %||Zours | | | |+++++|DELPHI | %| %| 5.91 %||Unternehmensberatu| | | ||ng | | | ||Aktiengesellschaft| | | |+++++|VV Beteiligungen | %| %| %||Aktiengesellschaft| | | |+++++|Deutsche Balaton | 8.79 %| %| 10.22 %||Aktiengesellschaft| | | |+++++|AEE | %| %| %||Ahaus-Enscheder AG| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Wilhelm K. T. | %| %| %||Zours | | | |+++++|DELPHI | %| %| 5.91 %||Unternehmensberatu| | | ||ng | | | ||Aktiengesellschaft| | | |+++++|VV Beteiligungen | %| %| %||Aktiengesellschaft| | | |+++++|Deutsche Balaton | 8.79 %| %| 10.22 %||Aktiengesellschaft| | | |+++++|Sparta AG | %| %| %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)