DAX ®13.252,20+0,19%TecDAX ®3.036,80-0,00%S&P FUTURE3.240,60+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...

DGAP-PVR: First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG
First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-08 / 13:22
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |First Sensor AG |
+++
|Street: |Peter-Behrens-Straße 15|
+++
|Postal code: |12459 |
+++
|City: |Berlin |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|02 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 3.64 %| 0.00 %| 3.64 %| 10,269,396|
++++++
|Previous | 0.96 %| 0.00 %| 0.96 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0007201907| 0| 373,413| 0.00 %| 3.64 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 373,413 | 3.64 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | 0| 0.00 %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley & | 3.64 %| %| %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|08 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

End of News DGAP News Service

949017 2020-01-08



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 07:22 ET ( 12:22 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

FIRST SENSOR AG O.N.
FIRST SENSOR AG O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 38,20 +0,13%
EUR +0,05
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
13:22 DGAP-Stimmrechte: First Sensor AG (deutsch) FIRST SENSOR AG O.N. 38,20 +0,13%
13:22 DGAP-PVR: First Sensor AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung FIRST SENSOR AG O.N. 38,20 +0,13%
13:22 DGAP-PVR: First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution FIRST SENSOR AG O.N. 38,20 +0,13%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
13:26 DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english RWE ST 26,86 -0,70%
13:26 DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch RWE ST 26,86 -0,70%
13:26 Walgreens trotz Gewinneinbruchs zuversichtlich WALGREENS BOOTS AL.DL-,01 53,46 -0,50%
13:23 Nacht-Signallichter bei Windrädern sollen eingedämmt werden
13:22 DGAP-PVR: First Sensor AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung FIRST SENSOR AG O.N. 38,20 +0,13%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
13:26 DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch) RWE ST 26,86 -0,70%
13:22 DGAP-Stimmrechte: First Sensor AG (deutsch) FIRST SENSOR AG O.N. 38,20 +0,13%
13:20 DGAP-News: Hauck & Aufhäuser startet Coverage der Mynaric-Aktie mit 'buy' Rating und EUR 75 Kursziel (deutsch) MYNARIC AG INH O.N. 37,60 +1,08%
13:19 OTS: The Social Chain AG / Erfolgreiche Akquisitionsoffensive: SOCIAL CHAIN ...
13:15 IRW-News: YSS Corp.: YSS Corp. kündigt feierliche Eröffnung seiner beiden Vorzeigestandorte in Calgary an YSS CORP. 0,101 -21,705%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
09:22 Varta-Aktie stürzt am Mittwoch ab – die Gründe VARTA AG O.N. 95,90 -18,45%
08:34 6 Themen, die am Mittwoch für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.252,00 +0,19%
07.01. Edel-Flitzer-Schmiede Aston Martin mit Gewinneinbruch ASTON MARTIN LAG.GLB.HLDG 4,88 -5,43%
07.01. Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,72 +0,09%
07.01. Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,09 -0,21%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
13:26 DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch) RWE ST 26,86 -0,70%
13:22 DGAP-Stimmrechte: First Sensor AG (deutsch) FIRST SENSOR AG O.N. 38,20 +0,13%
13:20 DGAP-News: Hauck & Aufhäuser startet Coverage der Mynaric-Aktie mit 'buy' Rating und EUR 75 Kursziel (deutsch) MYNARIC AG INH O.N. 37,60 +1,08%
13:19 OTS: The Social Chain AG / Erfolgreiche Akquisitionsoffensive: SOCIAL CHAIN ...
13:15 IRW-News: YSS Corp.: YSS Corp. kündigt feierliche Eröffnung seiner beiden Vorzeigestandorte in Calgary an YSS CORP. 0,101 -21,705%
Marktberichte
13:21 MARKT/DAX zurück im Plus - Bewusste Anlagekäufer DAX ® 13.252,52 +0,19%
13:18 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.252,52 +0,19%
13:18 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.252,52 +0,19%
13:01 Devisen: Euro gibt nach - Dollar legt zu EUR/USD 1,1122 -0,2296%
12:33 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aktien im Verlauf von frühen Verlusten komplett erholt AIR LIQUIDE 124,20 -0,40%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen