DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release -2

25.12.2019 - 12:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:29

06:30

11:30

06:30

11:30

DJ DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AGInstone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2019-12-25 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|+++|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |+++|Postal code: |45131 |+++|City: |Essen || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United ||States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|18 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 0.04 %| 7.50 %| 7.54 %| 36,988,336|++++++|Previous | 0.04 %| 7.50 %| 7.54 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A2NBX80| 0| 15,056| 0.00 %| 0.04 %|++++++|*Total* | 15,056 | 0.04 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument |maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to |N/A |N/A | 2,727,168| 7.37 %||recall | | | | |++++++|Rights of |N/A |N/A | 45,886| 0.12 %||use | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 2,773,054| 7.50 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type |Expiration |Exercise|Cash or |Voting| Voting rights in||of |or maturity|or |physical|rights| %||instru|date |conversi|settleme|absolu| ||ment | |on |nt | te| || | |period | | | |+++++++|Swaps |19/10/2020 |N/A |Cash | 229| 0.00 %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | 229| 0.00061911409 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if|rights through| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| instruments| or more)|| | or more)| (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International, LLC| | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Group Holdings | | | ||I,L,L,C. | | | |+++++|BofA Securities | %| 7.04 %| 7.04 %||Europe SA | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America | %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %||Pierce, Fenner & | | | ||Smith Incorporated| | | |+++++|Managed Account | %| %| %||Advisors LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 25, 2019ET (GMT)|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %||Holdings 2 Limited| | | |+++++|ML UK Capital | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Professional | | | ||Clearing Corp | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|23 Dec 2019|++2019-12-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Instone Real Estate Group AGGrugaplatz 2-445131 EssenGermanyInternet: www.instone.deEnd of News DGAP News Service943669 2019-12-25(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 25, 2019ET (GMT)