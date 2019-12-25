DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release -2

25.12.2019 - 12:56 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AGInstone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2019-12-25 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|+++|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |+++|Postal code: |45131 |+++|City: |Essen || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|18 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 6.27 %| 6.87 %| 13.13 %| 36,988,336|++++++|Previous | 5.83 %| 6.89 %| 12.71 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A2NBX80| 0| 2,317,839| 0.00 %| 6.27 %|++++++|*Total* | 2,317,839 | 6.27 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right of |at any time |at any time | 439,895| 1.19 %||recall | | | | ||over | | | | ||securities| | | | ||lending | | | | ||agreements| | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 439,895| 1.19 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in||t |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| %|| | |period |t | | |+++++++|Equity |07.09.2020 |at any |Cash |2,100,00| 5.68 %||Swap | |time | | 0| |+++++++| | | |*Total* |2,100,00| 5.68 %|| | | | | 0| |+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| |rights (if at|rights through| (if at least|| | least 3% or| instruments| 5% or more)|| | more)| (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Capital | | | ||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Domestic Holdings,| | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| 5.68 %| 5.68 %||Capital Services | | | ||LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Capital | | | ||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Domestic Holdings,| | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley & | %| %| %||Co. LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||International | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Investments (UK) | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley & | 5.41 %| %| 6.42 %||Co. International | | | ||plc | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Capital | | | ||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|MSDW Offshore | %| %| %||Equity Services | | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|FUNDLOGIC SAS | %| %| %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++|Please note that the reason for notification selected relates ||to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which ||threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the ||triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may ||not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous ||notification % values in the Total Positions section. |++Date++|23 Dec 2019|++2019-12-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Instone Real Estate Group AGGrugaplatz 2-445131 EssenGermanyInternet: www.instone.deEnd of News DGAP News Service943671 2019-12-25(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 25, 2019ET (GMT)