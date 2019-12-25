DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.225,70+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.722,00-0,05%
DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution

2019-12-25 / 12:56
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|
+++
|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |
+++
|Postal code: |45131 |
+++
|City: |Essen |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|18 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 6.27 %| 6.87 %| 13.13 %| 36,988,336|
++++++
|Previous | 5.83 %| 6.89 %| 12.71 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A2NBX80| 0| 2,317,839| 0.00 %| 6.27 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 2,317,839 | 6.27 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right of |at any time |at any time | 439,895| 1.19 %|
|recall | | | | |
|over | | | | |
|securities| | | | |
|lending | | | | |
|agreements| | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 439,895| 1.19 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
|t |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| %|
| | |period |t | | |
+++++++
|Equity |07.09.2020 |at any |Cash |2,100,00| 5.68 %|
|Swap | |time | | 0| |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* |2,100,00| 5.68 %|
| | | | | 0| |
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| |rights (if at|rights through| (if at least|
| | least 3% or| instruments| 5% or more)|
| | more)| (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| 5.68 %| 5.68 %|
|Capital Services | | | |
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley & | %| %| %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 25, 2019 06:56 ET ( 11:56 GMT)
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
