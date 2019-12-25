DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.12.2019 - 14:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AGInstone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2019-12-25 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|+++|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |+++|Postal code: |45131 |+++|City: |Essen || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United ||States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|19 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 0.05 %| 7.69 %| 7.74 %| 36,988,336|++++++|Previous | 0.04 %| 7.50 %| 7.54 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A2NBX80| 0| 19,883| 0.00 %| 0.05 %|++++++|*Total* | 19,883 | 0.05 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument |maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to |N/A |N/A | 2,722,225| 7.36 %||recall | | | | |++++++|Rights of |N/A |N/A | 45,886| 0.12 %||use | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 2,768,111| 7.48 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in||nt |date |conversion|settlement|absolute| %|| | |period | | | |+++++++|Swaps |04/03/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 75,050| 0.20 %|| |19/10/2020 | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 75,050| 0.20 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if|rights through| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| instruments| or more)|| | or more)| (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International, LLC| | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Group Holdings I, | | | ||L.L.C. | | | |+++++|BofA Securities | %| %| %||Europe SA | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America | %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %||Pierce, Fenner & | | | ||Smith Incorporated| | | |+++++|Managed Account | %| %| %||Advisors LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 25, 2019ET (GMT)