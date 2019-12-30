DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.12.2019 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AGInstone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2019-12-30 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|+++|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |+++|Postal code: |45131 |+++|City: |Essen || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Equity collateral returned. |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH ||City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|19 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 2.82 %| 0.00 %| 2.82 %| 36,988,336|++++++|Previous | 3.14 %| 0.00 %| 3.14 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A2NBX80| 0| 1,042,259| 0.00 %| 2.82 %|++++++|*Total* | 1,042,259 | 2.82 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | 0| 0.00 %|++++++| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | 0| 0.00 %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| || | | at least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++| | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++|Equity collateral returned via transfer of title.|++Date++|27 Dec 2019|++2019-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Instone Real Estate Group AGGrugaplatz 2-445131 EssenGermanyInternet: www.instone.deEnd of News DGAP News Service944229 2019-12-30(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)