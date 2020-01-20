DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.01.2020 - 22:51 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AGInstone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2020-01-20 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|+++|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |+++|Postal code: |45131 |+++|City: |Essen || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Cohen & Steers, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: New York, United States of||America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|16 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 3.33 %| 0.00 %| 3.33 %| 36,988,336|++++++|Previous | 2.97 %| 0.00 %| 2.97 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A2NBX80| 0| 1,231,958| 0.00 %| 3.33 %|++++++|*Total* | 1,231,958 | 3.33 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++|N/A | | | 0| 0.00 %|++++++| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++|N/A | | | | 0| 0.00 %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Cohen & Steers, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Cohen & Steers | 3.22 %| %| %||Capital | | | ||Management, Inc.| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Cohen & Steers, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Cohen & Steers | %| %| %||UK Limited | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++|This notification is a result of Cohen & Steers, Inc.'s ||holdings rising above the 3% threshold on 16.01.2020 as Cohen ||& Steers Inc.'s subsidiary, Cohen & Steers Capital Management,||Inc., rose above the 3% threshold on 16.01.2020. |++Date++|20 Jan 2020|++2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Instone Real Estate Group AGGrugaplatz 2-445131 EssenGermanyInternet: www.instone.deEnd of News DGAP News Service957467 2020-01-20(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)