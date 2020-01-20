DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-20 / 22:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|
+++
|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |
+++
|Postal code: |45131 |
+++
|City: |Essen |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Cohen & Steers, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: New York, United States of|
|America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|16 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 3.33 %| 0.00 %| 3.33 %| 36,988,336|
++++++
|Previous | 2.97 %| 0.00 %| 2.97 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A2NBX80| 0| 1,231,958| 0.00 %| 3.33 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 1,231,958 | 3.33 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|N/A | | | 0| 0.00 %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|N/A | | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Cohen & Steers, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Cohen & Steers | 3.22 %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, Inc.| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Cohen & Steers, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Cohen & Steers | %| %| %|
|UK Limited | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
|This notification is a result of Cohen & Steers, Inc.'s |
|holdings rising above the 3% threshold on 16.01.2020 as Cohen |
|& Steers Inc.'s subsidiary, Cohen & Steers Capital Management,|
|Inc., rose above the 3% threshold on 16.01.2020. |
++
Date

++
|20 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

End of News DGAP News Service

957467 2020-01-20



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 16:51 ET ( 21:51 GMT)
