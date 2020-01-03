DGAP-PVR: KAP AG: Release according to Article -2

03.01.2020 - 12:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KAP AGKAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-03 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |KAP AG |+++|Street: |Edelzeller Straße 44|+++|Postal code: |36043 |+++|City: |Fulda || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PL69Z32D8WH189 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification due to crossing of thresholds || |on subsidiray level as a result of an intra-group || |reorganization |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Natural person (first name, surname): Daniel Anthony D'Aniello||Date of birth: 11 Sep 1946 |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Project Diamant Bidco AG |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|01 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of|Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| |Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 45.51 %| 25.51 %| 71.02 %| 7760353|++++++|Previous | 46.10 %| 25.85 %| 71.95 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0006208408| 0| 3531719| 0.00 %| 45.51 %|++++++|*Total* | 3531719 | 45.51 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrume|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights||nt |date |period |settlemen| absolute| in %|| | | |t | | |+++++++|Right of|N/A |N/A |Physical | 1980000| 25.51 %||first | | | | | ||refusal | | | | | ||in | | | | | ||sharehol| | | | | ||ders | | | | | ||agreemen| | | | | ||t | | | | | ||(subject| | | | | ||to | | | | | ||conditio| | | | | ||n | | | | | ||preceden| | | | | ||t) | | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 1980000| 25.51 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at|rights through|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| instruments| or more)|| | more)| (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Daniel Anthony | %| %| %||D'Aniello | | | |+++++|Carlyle Group | %| %| %||Management | | | ||L.L.C. | | | |+++++|The Carlyle | %| %| %||Group Inc. | | | |+++++|Carlyle Holdings| %| %| %||III GP | | | ||Management | | | ||L.L.C. | | | |+++++|Carlyle Holdings| %| %| %||III GP L.P. | | | |+++++|Carlyle Holdings| %| %| %||III GP Sub | | | ||L.L.C. | | | |+++++|Carlyle Holdings| %| %| %||III L.P. | | | |+++++|TC Group Cayman,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|TC Group Cayman | %| %| %||Sub L.P, | | | |+++++|CSP IV (Cayman | %| %| %||3) GP, Ltd. | | | |+++++|CSP IV (Cayman | %| %| %||3) General | | | ||Partner, L.P. | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)+++++|CSP IV (Cayman | %| %| %||3), L.P, | | | |+++++|Diamant | %| %| %||Acquisition, | | | ||L.P. | | | |+++++|CSP Diamant | %| %| %||LuxCo I S.a.r.l.| | | |+++++|CSP Diamant | %| %| %||LuxCo II | | | ||S.a.r.l. | | | |+++++|Project Diamant | %| %| %||Administration | | | ||GmbH | | | |+++++|Project Diamant | %| %| %||GmbH & Co. *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|03 Jan 2020|++2020-01-03