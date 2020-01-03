DAX ®13.147,39-1,78%TecDAX ®3.018,40-1,47%S&P FUTURE3.208,90-1,54%Nasdaq 100 Future8.836,75+0,97%
DGAP-PVR: KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KAP AG
KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-03 / 12:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |KAP AG |
+++
|Street: |Edelzeller Straße 44|
+++
|Postal code: |36043 |
+++
|City: |Fulda |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PL69Z32D8WH189 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification due to crossing of thresholds |
| |on subsidiray level as a result of an intra-group |
| |reorganization |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): William Elias Conway Jr.|
|Date of birth: 27 Aug 1949 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|Project Diamant Bidco AG |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|01 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of|Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| |Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 45.51 %| 25.51 %| 71.02 %| 7760353|
++++++
|Previous | 46.10 %| 25.85 %| 71.95 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0006208408| 0| 3531719| 0,00 %| 45.51 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 3531719 | 45.51 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrume|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights|
|nt |date |period |settlemen| absolute| in %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|Right of|N/A |N/A |Physical | 1980000| 25.51 %|
|first | | | | | |
|refusal | | | | | |
|in | | | | | |
|sharehol| | | | | |
|ders | | | | | |
|agreemen| | | | | |
|t | | | | | |
|(subject| | | | | |
|to | | | | | |
|conditio| | | | | |
|n | | | | | |
|preceden| | | | | |
|t) | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 1980000| 25.51 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at|rights through|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| instruments| or more)|
| | more)| (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|William Elias | %| %| %|
|Conway Jr. | | | |
+++++
|Carlyle Group | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|L.L.C. | | | |
+++++
|The Carlyle | %| %| %|
|Group Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Carlyle Holdings| %| %| %|
|III GP | | | |
|Management | | | |
|L.L.C. | | | |
+++++
|Carlyle Holdings| %| %| %|
|III GP L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Carlyle Holdings| %| %| %|
|III GP Sub | | | |
|L.L.C. | | | |
+++++
|Carlyle Holdings| %| %| %|
|III L.P. | | | |
+++++
|TC Group Cayman,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|TC Group Cayman | %| %| %|
|Sub L.P, | | | |
+++++
|CSP IV (Cayman | %| %| %|
|3) GP, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|CSP IV (Cayman | %| %| %|
|3) General | | | |
|Partner, L.P. | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 03, 2020 06:30 ET ( 11:30 GMT)
|20,40
|-0,97%
|EUR
|-0,20
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
