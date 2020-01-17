DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.325,55+0,10%NASDAQ 1009.134,90+0,11%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-

DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-17 / 17:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft|
+++
|Street: |Kennedyplatz 1 |
+++
|Postal code: |50569 |
+++
|City: |Cologne |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG |
|City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|13 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 2.94 %| 0.26 %| 3.20 %| 87,447,852|
++++++
|Previous | 3.05 %| 0.27 %| 3.33 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005470405| 0| 2,566,755| 0.00 %| 2.94 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 2,566,755 | 2.94 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right to | |At any time | 161,140| 0.18 %|
|recall of | | | | |
|lent | | | | |
|shares | | | | |
++++++
|Right to | |At any time | 67,789| 0.08 %|
|use over | | | | |
|shares | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 228,929| 0.26 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if|
| |rights (if at| rights| at least 5% or|
| | least 3% or| through| more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Switzerland | %| %| %|
|AG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Americas | %| %| %|
|Holding LLC | | | |
+++++
|UBS Americas | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Americas) Inc. | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Trust| | | |
|Company | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Holding (No. 2) | | | |
|Ltd | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 11:00 ET ( 16:00 GMT)


|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Holding Ltd | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Holding (No. 2) | | | |
|Ltd | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Holding Ltd | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Life | | | |
|Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Singapore) Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Fund | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Luxembourg) SA | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Switzerland AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Fund | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Switzerland) AG| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Bank | %| %| %|
|(Canada) | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management (Hong| | | |
|Kong) Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Americas | %| %| %|
|Holding LLC | | | |
+++++
|UBS Americas | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Americas) Inc. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Switzerland AG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Canada) Inc. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 11:00 ET ( 16:00 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

LANXESS
LANXESS - Performance (3 Monate) 56,24 +0,46%
EUR +0,26
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
16.01. BERENBERG Neutral
15.01. DEUTSCHE BANK Positiv
14.01. BERENBERG Neutral
Nachrichten
17:00 DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3- LANXESS 56,24 +0,46%
17:00 DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution LANXESS 56,24 +0,46%
17:00 DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2- LANXESS 56,24 +0,46%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
17:58 MÄRKTE USA/Konjunkturoptimismus schiebt die Wall Street an SCHLUMBERGER 35,30 +1,73%
17:50 XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX kurz unter Allzeithoch - Versorger fest MTU AERO 284,60 +1,07%
17:39 Aktien Schweiz mit Aufschlägen - SMI markiert Rekordhoch
17:03 DGAP-Adhoc: HPI AG einigt sich mit Gläubigern auf Prolongationen HPI AG 0,236 +2,609%
17:00 DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3- LANXESS 56,24 +0,46%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
17:56 Deutsche Anleihen: Leicht gefallen
17:54 ROUNDUP: Drägerwerk dämpft Geschäftserwartungen für 2020 - Aktie sackt ab DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. 50,85 -8,95%
17:51 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax über 13 500 Punkte - Rekordhoch im MDax MDAX ® 28.669,65 +0,70%
17:38 Ölpreise etwas gestiegen
17:37 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 31. Januar 2020

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
10:50 Wirecard plötzlich stark unter Druck – was geht da ab? WIRECARD 127,75 -0,62%
09:18 Bayer-Vergleich: Nun könnte es ganz schnell gehen BAYER 75,09 +0,04%
11:25 RWE: Analysten überschlagen sich fast RWE ST 30,90 +2,79%
16.01. Varta reagiert auf China-Konkurrenz – Aktie hebt ab VARTA AG O.N. 91,50 +2,12%
08:33 6 Themen, die am Freitag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.526,13 +0,72%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
17:56 Deutsche Anleihen: Leicht gefallen
17:54 ROUNDUP: Drägerwerk dämpft Geschäftserwartungen für 2020 - Aktie sackt ab DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. 50,85 -8,95%
17:51 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax über 13 500 Punkte - Rekordhoch im MDax MDAX ® 28.669,65 +0,70%
17:38 Ölpreise etwas gestiegen
17:37 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 31. Januar 2020
Marktberichte
17:58 MÄRKTE USA/Konjunkturoptimismus schiebt die Wall Street an SCHLUMBERGER 35,30 +1,73%
17:51 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax über 13 500 Punkte - Rekordhoch im MDax MDAX ® 28.669,65 +0,70%
17:50 XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX kurz unter Allzeithoch - Versorger fest MTU AERO 284,60 +1,07%
17:39 Aktien Schweiz mit Aufschlägen - SMI markiert Rekordhoch
17:09 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rekordrally geht in eine neue Runde Dow Jones 29.325,21 +0,09%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen