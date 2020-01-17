DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3

DJ DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-17 / 17:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft|
+++
|Street: |Kennedyplatz 1 |
+++
|Postal code: |50569 |
+++
|City: |Cologne |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG |
|City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|13 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 2.94 %| 0.26 %| 3.20 %| 87,447,852|
++++++
|Previous | 3.05 %| 0.27 %| 3.33 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005470405| 0| 2,566,755| 0.00 %| 2.94 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 2,566,755 | 2.94 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right to | |At any time | 161,140| 0.18 %|
|recall of | | | | |
|lent | | | | |
|shares | | | | |
++++++
|Right to | |At any time | 67,789| 0.08 %|
|use over | | | | |
|shares | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 228,929| 0.26 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if|
| |rights (if at| rights| at least 5% or|
| | least 3% or| through| more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Switzerland | %| %| %|
|AG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Americas | %| %| %|
|Holding LLC | | | |
+++++
|UBS Americas | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Americas) Inc. | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Trust| | | |
|Company | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Holding (No. 2) | | | |
|Ltd | | | |
+++++
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 11:00 ET ( 16:00 GMT)
DJ DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Holding Ltd | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management (UK) | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Holding (No. 2) | | | |
|Ltd | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Holding Ltd | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Life | | | |
|Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Singapore) Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Fund | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Luxembourg) SA | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Switzerland AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Fund | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Switzerland) AG| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Bank | %| %| %|
|(Canada) | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management (Hong| | | |
|Kong) Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Americas | %| %| %|
|Holding LLC | | | |
+++++
|UBS Americas | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Americas) Inc. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|Switzerland AG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Canada) Inc. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 11:00 ET ( 16:00 GMT)
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management AG | | | |
+++++
|UBS Asset | %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Japan) Ltd | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS AG | %| %| %|
+++++
|UBS | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings B.V. | | | |
+++++
|UBS Holding | %| %| %|
|(France) SA | | | |
+++++
|UBS (France) | %| %| %|
|S.A. | | | |
+++++
|UBS La Maison de| %| %| %|
|Gestion | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|16 Jan 2020|
++
2020-01-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com
End of News DGAP News Service
956293 2020-01-17
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 11:00 ET ( 16:00 GMT)
DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.325,82+0,10%NASDAQ 1009.134,96+0,11%
DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 9 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|56,24
|+0,46%
|EUR
|+0,26
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|16.01.
|BERENBERG
|Neutral
|15.01.
|DEUTSCHE BANK
|Positiv
|14.01.
|BERENBERG
|Neutral
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Dax schafft es ins Wochenplus
01:0917.01. 17:27
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Twitter, Pinterest, Alibaba, Alphabet, Ballard Power, Amazon - US-Markt
15:0917.01. 16:55
Most Actives: Wirecard, Varta und RWE
04:0217.01. 16:52
Analyser to go: Metzler sieht RWE-Aktie im Aufwind
01:0617.01. 15:22
China wächst so langsam wie seit fast 30 Jahren nicht mehr
01:4217.01. 14:52
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 17.01.2020
01:0217.01. 13:54
Maydorns Meinung: BYD, Tesla, Varta, Millennial Lithium Ballard Power, Nel, Plug Power
12:3617.01. 13:52
Welche Überraschungen hält die Berichtssaison bereit?
06:2017.01. 13:18
HeavytraderZ: Bei diesem Wert werden jetzt Gewinne realisiert
04:4517.01. 12:47
Dax bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA - Chinas Wirtschaft schwächer
01:4417.01. 12:12
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?