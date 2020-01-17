DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.01.2020 - 17:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS AktiengesellschaftLANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ofthe WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution2020-01-17 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft|+++|Street: |Kennedyplatz 1 |+++|Postal code: |50569 |+++|City: |Cologne || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: UBS Group AG ||City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|13 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 2.94 %| 0.26 %| 3.20 %| 87,447,852|++++++|Previous | 3.05 %| 0.27 %| 3.33 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0005470405| 0| 2,566,755| 0.00 %| 2.94 %|++++++|*Total* | 2,566,755 | 2.94 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to | |At any time | 161,140| 0.18 %||recall of | | | | ||lent | | | | ||shares | | | | |++++++|Right to | |At any time | 67,789| 0.08 %||use over | | | | ||shares | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 228,929| 0.26 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if|| |rights (if at| rights| at least 5% or|| | least 3% or| through| more)|| | more)| instruments| || | | (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|+++++|UBS AG | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|+++++|UBS AG | %| %| %|+++++|UBS Switzerland | %| %| %||AG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|+++++|UBS AG | %| %| %|+++++|UBS Americas | %| %| %||Holding LLC | | | |+++++|UBS Americas | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|UBS Asset | %| %| %||Management | | | ||(Americas) Inc. | | | |+++++|UBS Asset | %| %| %||Management Trust| | | ||Company | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|UBS Group AG | %| %| %|+++++|UBS AG | %| %| %|+++++|UBS Asset | %| %| %||Management AG | | | |+++++|UBS Asset | %| %| %||Management | | | ||Holding (No. 2) | | | ||Ltd | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)