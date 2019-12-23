DGAP-PVR: Linde plc: Release according to Article -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc
Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019-12-23 / 16:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Standard Form TR-1*
*Standard form for notification of major holdings*
+++++++
|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the |
|relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i |
+++++++
| |
+++++++
|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of |
|existing shares to which voting rights are attached*ii*:* |
|Linde plc |
+++++++
|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the |
|appropriate box or boxes): |
|[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |
|[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments |
|[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights |
|[ ] Other (please specify)iii: |
+++++++
|*3. Details of person subject to the notification |
|obligation*iv*:* |
+++++++
|Name: |City and country of registered |
|The Capital Group |office (if applicable): |
|Companies, Inc. |Los Angeles, California 90071 U.S.A. |
+++++++
|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from 3.)v: |
|See Box 10 |
+++++++
|*5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or |
|reached*vi*:* |
|27 June 2019 |
+++++++
|*6. Date on which issuer notified: *28 June 2019 |
+++++++
|*7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: *CGC |
|Below 6% - Aggregate of voting rights from shares |
+++++++
|*8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the |
|notification obligation:* |
+++++++
| |% of voting rights |% of |Total of|Total |
| |attached to shares |voting |both in |number |
| |(total of 9.A) |rights |% (9.A +|of |
| | |through |9.B) |voting |
| | |financia| |rights |
| | |l | |of |
| | |instrume| |issuervi|
| | |nts | |i |
| | |(total | | |
| | |of 9.B.1| | |
| | |+ 9.B.2)| | |
+++++++
|Resulting|5.9783% |0.0000% |5.9783% |541,879,|
|situation| | | |760 |
|on the | | | | |
|date on | | | | |
|which | | | | |
|threshold| | | | |
|was | | | | |
|crossed | | | | |
|or | | | | |
|reached | | | | |
+++++++
|Position |6.0181% |0.0000% |6.0181% | |
|of | | | | |
|previous | | | | |
|notificat| | | | |
|ion (if | | | | |
|applicabl| | | | |
|e) | | | | |
+++++++
++++++++++++
|*9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on |
|which the threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |
++++++++++++
|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |
++++++++++++
|*Class/type|*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* |
|of* | | |
|*shares* | | |
|ISIN code | | |
|(if | | |
|possible) | | |
++++++++++++
| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* | *Indirect* |
++++++++++++
|Ordinary | |32,395,344 | |5.9783% |
|Shares | | | | |
|(ISIN: | | | | |
|IE00BZ12WP8| | | | |
|2) | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++
|*SUBTOTAL | |32,395,344 | |5.9783% |
|A* | | | | |
++++++++++++
| |
++++++++++++
|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the |
|Regulations * |
++++++++++++
|*Type of |*Expiration*|*Exercise/ * |*Number of |*% of |
|financial |*date*x |*Conversion |voting rights |voting |
|instrument* | |Period*xi |that may be |rights* |
| | | |acquired if | |
| | | |the | |
| | | |instrument is | |
| | | |exercised/con | |
| | | |verted.* | |
++++++++++++
|N/A | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | | |
++++++++++++
| |
++++++++++++
|*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according |
|to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations* |
++++++++++++
|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Physical |*Number of |*% |
|financial |*date*x |*Conversion |or cash |voting |of |
|instrument*| |Period *xi |settlement |rights * |voti|
| | | |*xii | |ng |
| | | | | |righ|
| | | | | |ts* |
++++++++++++
|N/A | | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | |*SUBTOTAL | | |
| | | |B.2* | | |
++++++++++++
+++++
|*10. Information in relation to the person subject to the |
|notification obligation |
| |
|[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
|controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does |
|not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or |
|indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.*xiii |
| |
|*[ X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which |
|the voting rights and/or the* |
|*financial instruments are effectively held starting with |
|the ultimate controlling natural person or legal |
|entity*xiv*:* |
+++++
|*Name*xv |*% of voting |*% of voting |*Total of both |
| |rights if it |rights through|if it equals or|
| |equals or is |financial |is higher than |
| |higher than |instruments if|the notifiable |
| |the notifiable|it equals or |threshold* |
| |threshold* |is higher than| |
| | |the notifiable| |
| | |threshold* | |
+++++
|*The Capital |5.9783% |0.0000% |5.9783% |
|Group Companies,| | | |
|Inc. * | | | |
|Holdings by CG | | | |
|Management | | | |
|companies are | | | |
|set out below: | | | |
+++++
|*Capital |5.9221% |0.0000% |5.9221% |
|Research and | | | |
|Management | | | |
|Company1* | | | |
+++++
|*Capital | | | |
|Guardian Trust | | | |
|Company2* | | | |
+++++
|*Capital | | | |
|International, | | | |
|Inc.2* | | | |
+++++
|*Capital | | | |
|International | | | |
|Limited2* | | | |
+++++
|*Capital | | | |
|International | | | |
|Sárl2* | | | |
+++++
|*Capital | | | |
|International | | | |
|K.K.2* | | | |
+++++
|*Wholly owned subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, |
|Inc. |
|Wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and |
|Management Company * |
+++++
|11. In case of proxy voting: [_name of the proxy holder_] |
|will cease to hold [% and _number_] voting rights as of |
|[_date_] |
+++++
| |
+++++
|*12. Additional information*xvi*:* |
|CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and |
|Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based |
|investment management company that manages the American |
|Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets |
|for various investment companies through three divisions, |
|Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International |
|Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the |
|parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. |
|('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five |
|investment management companies ('CGII management |
|companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital |
|International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital |
|International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII |
|management companies primarily serve as investment managers |
|to institutional clients. |
| |
|Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Linde |
|plc for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on |
|this Notification are owned by accounts under the |
|discretionary investment management of one or more of the |
|investment management companies described above. |
+++++
Done at Los Angeles, California on 28 June 2019
2019-12-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com
End of News DGAP News Service
942883 2019-12-23
