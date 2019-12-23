DGAP-PVR: Linde plc: Release according to Article -2

23.12.2019 - 16:39 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plcLinde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2019-12-23 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a serviceof EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Standard Form TR-1**Standard form for notification of major holdings*+++++++|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the ||relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i |+++++++| |+++++++|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of ||existing shares to which voting rights are attached*ii*:* ||Linde plc |+++++++|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the ||appropriate box or boxes): ||[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ||[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ||[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ||[ ] Other (please specify)iii: |+++++++|*3. Details of person subject to the notification ||obligation*iv*:* |+++++++|Name: |City and country of registered ||The Capital Group |office (if applicable): ||Companies, Inc. |Los Angeles, California 90071 U.S.A. |+++++++|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from 3.)v: ||See Box 10 |+++++++|*5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or ||reached*vi*:* ||27 June 2019 |+++++++|*6. Date on which issuer notified: *28 June 2019 |+++++++|*7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: *CGC ||Below 6% - Aggregate of voting rights from shares |+++++++|*8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the ||notification obligation:* |+++++++| |% of voting rights |% of |Total of|Total || |attached to shares |voting |both in |number || |(total of 9.A) |rights |% (9.A +|of || | |through |9.B) |voting || | |financia| |rights || | |l | |of || | |instrume| |issuervi|| | |nts | |i || | |(total | | || | |of 9.B.1| | || | |+ 9.B.2)| | |+++++++|Resulting|5.9783% |0.0000% |5.9783% |541,879,||situation| | | |760 ||on the | | | | ||date on | | | | ||which | | | | ||threshold| | | | ||was | | | | ||crossed | | | | ||or | | | | ||reached | | | | |+++++++|Position |6.0181% |0.0000% |6.0181% | ||of | | | | ||previous | | | | ||notificat| | | | ||ion (if | | | | ||applicabl| | | | ||e) | | | | |+++++++++++++++++++|*9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on ||which the threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |++++++++++++|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |++++++++++++|*Class/type|*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* ||of* | | ||*shares* | | ||ISIN code | | ||(if | | ||possible) | | |++++++++++++| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* | *Indirect* |++++++++++++|Ordinary | |32,395,344 | |5.9783% ||Shares | | | | ||(ISIN: | | | | ||IE00BZ12WP8| | | | ||2) | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++|*SUBTOTAL | |32,395,344 | |5.9783% ||A* | | | | |++++++++++++| |++++++++++++|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the ||Regulations * |++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration*|*Exercise/ * |*Number of |*% of ||financial |*date*x |*Conversion |voting rights |voting ||instrument* | |Period*xi |that may be |rights* || | | |acquired if | || | | |the | || | | |instrument is | || | | |exercised/con | || | | |verted.* | |++++++++++++|N/A | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | | |++++++++++++| |++++++++++++|*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according ||to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations* |++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Physical |*Number of |*% ||financial |*date*x |*Conversion |or cash |voting |of ||instrument*| |Period *xi |settlement |rights * |voti|| | | |*xii | |ng || | | | | |righ|| | | | | |ts* |++++++++++++|N/A | | | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)++++++++++++| | | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | | |++++++++++++| | | |*SUBTOTAL | | || | | |B.2* | | |+++++++++++++++++|*10. Information in relation to the person subject to the ||notification obligation || ||[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not ||controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does ||not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or ||indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.*xiii || ||*[ X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which ||the voting rights and/or the* ||*financial instruments are effectively held starting with ||the ultimate controlling natural person or legal ||entity*xiv*:* |+++++|*Name*xv |*% of voting |*% of voting |*Total of both || |rights if it |rights through|if it equals or|| |equals or is |financial |is higher than || |higher than |instruments if|the notifiable || |the notifiable|it equals or |threshold* || |threshold* |is higher than| || | |the notifiable| || | |threshold* | |+++++|*The Capital |5.9783% |0.0000% |5.9783% ||Group Companies,| | | ||Inc. * | | | ||Holdings by CG | | | ||Management | | | ||companies are | | | ||set out below: | | | |+++++|*Capital |5.9221% |0.0000% |5.9221% ||Research and | | | ||Management | | | ||Company1* | | | |+++++|*Capital | | | ||Guardian Trust | | | ||Company2* | | | |+++++|*Capital | | | ||International, | | | ||Inc.2* | | | |+++++|*Capital | | | ||International | | | ||Limited2* | | | |+++++|*Capital | | | ||International | | | ||Sárl2* | | | |+++++|*Capital | | | ||International | | | ||K.K.2* | | | |+++++|*Wholly owned subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, ||Inc. ||Wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and ||Management Company * |+++++|11. In case of proxy voting: [_name of the proxy holder_] ||will cease to hold [% and _number_] voting rights as of ||[_date_] |+++++| |+++++|*12. Additional information*xvi*:* ||CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and ||Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based ||investment management company that manages the American ||Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets ||for various investment companies through three divisions, ||Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International ||Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the ||parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ||('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five ||investment management companies ('CGII management ||companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital ||International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital ||International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII ||management companies primarily serve as investment managers ||to institutional clients. || ||Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Linde ||plc for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on ||this Notification are owned by accounts under the ||discretionary investment management of one or more of the ||investment management companies described above. |+++++Done at Los Angeles, California on 28 June 20192019-12-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Linde plcThe Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley RoadGU2 7XY GuildfordUnited KingdomInternet: www.linde.comEnd of News DGAP News Service942883 2019-12-23(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)