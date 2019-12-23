DGAP-PVR: Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DAX ®13.297,58-0,16%TecDAX ®3.057,88+0,23%Dow Jones28.567,12+0,39%NASDAQ 1008.705,69+0,31%
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc
Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019-12-23 / 16:34
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Standard Form TR-1*
*Standard form for notification of major holdings*
+++++++
|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the |
|relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i |
+++++++
| |
+++++++
|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of |
|existing shares to which voting rights are attached*ii*:* |
|Linde plc |
+++++++
|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the |
|appropriate box or boxes): |
|[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |
|[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments |
|[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights |
|[ ] Other (please specify)iii: |
+++++++
|*3. Details of person subject to the notification |
|obligation*iv*:* |
+++++++
|Name: |City and country of registered |
|The Capital Group |office (if applicable): |
|Companies, Inc. |Los Angeles, California 90071 U.S.A. |
+++++++
|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from 3.)v: |
|See Box 10 |
+++++++
|*5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or |
|reached*vi*:* |
|26 June 2019 |
+++++++
|*6. Date on which issuer notified: *27 June 2019 |
+++++++
|*7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: *CRMC |
|Below 6% - Aggregate of voting rights from shares |
+++++++
|*8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the |
|notification obligation:* |
+++++++
| |% of voting rights |% of |Total of|Total |
| |attached to shares |voting |both in |number |
| |(total of 9.A) |rights |% (9.A +|of |
| | |through |9.B) |voting |
| | |financia| |rights |
| | |l | |of |
| | |instrume| |issuervi|
| | |nts | |i |
| | |(total | | |
| | |of 9.B.1| | |
| | |+ 9.B.2)| | |
+++++++
|Resulting|6.0181% |0.0000% |6.0181% |541,879,|
|situation| | | |760 |
|on the | | | | |
|date on | | | | |
|which | | | | |
|threshold| | | | |
|was | | | | |
|crossed | | | | |
|or | | | | |
|reached | | | | |
+++++++
|Position |6.9402% |0.0000% |6.9402% | |
|of | | | | |
|previous | | | | |
|notificat| | | | |
|ion (if | | | | |
|applicabl| | | | |
|e) | | | | |
+++++++
++++++++++++
|*9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on |
|which the threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |
++++++++++++
|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |
++++++++++++
|*Class/type|*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* |
|of* | | |
|*shares* | | |
|ISIN code | | |
|(if | | |
|possible) | | |
++++++++++++
| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* | *Indirect* |
++++++++++++
|Ordinary | |32,610,911 | |6.0181% |
|Shares | | | | |
|(ISIN: | | | | |
|IE00BZ12WP8| | | | |
|2) | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++
|*SUBTOTAL | |32,610,911 | |6.0181% |
|A* | | | | |
++++++++++++
| |
++++++++++++
|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the |
|Regulations * |
++++++++++++
|*Type of |*Expiration*|*Exercise/ * |*Number of |*% of |
|financial |*date*x |*Conversion |voting rights |voting |
|instrument* | |Period*xi |that may be |rights* |
| | | |acquired if | |
| | | |the | |
| | | |instrument is | |
| | | |exercised/con | |
| | | |verted.* | |
++++++++++++
|N/A | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++
| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | | |
++++++++++++
| |
++++++++++++
|*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according |
|to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations* |
++++++++++++
|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Physical |*Number of |*% |
|financial |*date*x |*Conversion |or cash |voting |of |
|instrument*| |Period *xi |settlement |rights * |voti|
| | | |*xii | |ng |
| | | | | |righ|
| | | | | |ts* |
++++++++++++
|N/A | | | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 10:34 ET ( 15:34 GMT)
