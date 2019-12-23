DGAP-PVR: Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.12.2019 - 16:34 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plcLinde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2019-12-23 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a serviceof EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Standard Form TR-1**Standard form for notification of major holdings*+++++++|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the ||relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i |+++++++| |+++++++|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of ||existing shares to which voting rights are attached*ii*:* ||Linde plc |+++++++|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the ||appropriate box or boxes): ||[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ||[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ||[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ||[ ] Other (please specify)iii: |+++++++|*3. Details of person subject to the notification ||obligation*iv*:* |+++++++|Name: |City and country of registered ||The Capital Group |office (if applicable): ||Companies, Inc. |Los Angeles, California 90071 U.S.A. |+++++++|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from 3.)v: ||See Box 10 |+++++++|*5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or ||reached*vi*:* ||26 June 2019 |+++++++|*6. Date on which issuer notified: *27 June 2019 |+++++++|*7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: *CRMC ||Below 6% - Aggregate of voting rights from shares |+++++++|*8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the ||notification obligation:* |+++++++| |% of voting rights |% of |Total of|Total || |attached to shares |voting |both in |number || |(total of 9.A) |rights |% (9.A +|of || | |through |9.B) |voting || | |financia| |rights || | |l | |of || | |instrume| |issuervi|| | |nts | |i || | |(total | | || | |of 9.B.1| | || | |+ 9.B.2)| | |+++++++|Resulting|6.0181% |0.0000% |6.0181% |541,879,||situation| | | |760 ||on the | | | | ||date on | | | | ||which | | | | ||threshold| | | | ||was | | | | ||crossed | | | | ||or | | | | ||reached | | | | |+++++++|Position |6.9402% |0.0000% |6.9402% | ||of | | | | ||previous | | | | ||notificat| | | | ||ion (if | | | | ||applicabl| | | | ||e) | | | | |+++++++++++++++++++|*9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on ||which the threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |++++++++++++|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |++++++++++++|*Class/type|*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* ||of* | | ||*shares* | | ||ISIN code | | ||(if | | ||possible) | | |++++++++++++| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* | *Indirect* |++++++++++++|Ordinary | |32,610,911 | |6.0181% ||Shares | | | | ||(ISIN: | | | | ||IE00BZ12WP8| | | | ||2) | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++|*SUBTOTAL | |32,610,911 | |6.0181% ||A* | | | | |++++++++++++| |++++++++++++|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the ||Regulations * |++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration*|*Exercise/ * |*Number of |*% of ||financial |*date*x |*Conversion |voting rights |voting ||instrument* | |Period*xi |that may be |rights* || | | |acquired if | || | | |the | || | | |instrument is | || | | |exercised/con | || | | |verted.* | |++++++++++++|N/A | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | | |++++++++++++| |++++++++++++|*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according ||to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations* |++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Physical |*Number of |*% ||financial |*date*x |*Conversion |or cash |voting |of ||instrument*| |Period *xi |settlement |rights * |voti|| | | |*xii | |ng || | | | | |righ|| | | | | |ts* |++++++++++++|N/A | | | | | |