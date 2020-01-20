DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.01.2020 - 15:52 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MAN SEMAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-20 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*MAN SE**Munich**Notification pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG *By written communication dated 16 January 2020 and received on the very sameday MAN SE has been notified pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG as follows:'I'm referring to the notification of changes in voting rights by Mag. JosefAhorner (the *Notifying Party*) dated 16 December 2019, in which it wasnotified that the share of voting rights of VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURGS.A., with its registered office in Route d'Arlon 19-21, 8009 Strassen,Luxembourg, in the issuer have exceeded the thresholds of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15%,20%, 25%, 30%, 50% and 75% on 13 December 2019 and the total share of votingrights now amounts to 94.68% (equivalent to 133474284 voting rights).Against this background, I hereby additionally notify you in the name of andby proxy of the Notifying Party pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG as follows:The exceeding of the voting rights thresholds is due to an indirect transferof the interest in MAN SE by transferring the shares in TRATON SE within theVolkswagen Group.1) *Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:**a) *The facts underlying the exceeding of the voting rights thresholdsserve neither the achievement of trading profits nor the implementation ofstrategic goals.b) The Notifying Party does currently not intend to acquire further votingrights within the next twelve months by acquisition or otherwise. Anyacquisition of further voting rights by attribution of shares acquired bycompanies of the Volkswagen Group remains unaffected.c) The Notifying Party currently does not seek to exert any furtherinfluence on the composition of the issuer's administrative, management andsupervisory bodies beyond the already existing scope of influence to theextent permitted by law.d) In its function as indirect shareholder, the Notifying Party doescurrently not seek any significant change in the capital structure of theissuer, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financingand the dividend policy.2) *Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:*The acquisition of voting rights is based on an indirect transfer of theinterest in MAN SE by transferring the shares in TRATON SE within theVolkswagen Group. The Notifying Party has not used any equity or borrowedfunds to finance the acquisition of voting rights.'*Munich, January 2020**MAN SE*2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MAN SEDachauer Str. 64180995 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.corporate.man.euEnd of News DGAP News Service957271 2020-01-20(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)