DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MAN SE
MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-20 / 15:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*MAN SE*

*Munich*

*Notification pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG *

By written communication dated 16 January 2020 and received on the very same
day MAN SE has been notified pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG as follows:

'I'm referring to the notification of changes in voting rights by Mag. Josef
Ahorner (the *Notifying Party*) dated 16 December 2019, in which it was
notified that the share of voting rights of VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG
S.A., with its registered office in Route d'Arlon 19-21, 8009 Strassen,
Luxembourg, in the issuer have exceeded the thresholds of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15%,
20%, 25%, 30%, 50% and 75% on 13 December 2019 and the total share of voting
rights now amounts to 94.68% (equivalent to 133474284 voting rights).

Against this background, I hereby additionally notify you in the name of and
by proxy of the Notifying Party pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG as follows:

The exceeding of the voting rights thresholds is due to an indirect transfer
of the interest in MAN SE by transferring the shares in TRATON SE within the
Volkswagen Group.

1) *Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:*

*a) *The facts underlying the exceeding of the voting rights thresholds
serve neither the achievement of trading profits nor the implementation of
strategic goals.

b) The Notifying Party does currently not intend to acquire further voting
rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or otherwise. Any
acquisition of further voting rights by attribution of shares acquired by
companies of the Volkswagen Group remains unaffected.

c) The Notifying Party currently does not seek to exert any further
influence on the composition of the issuer's administrative, management and
supervisory bodies beyond the already existing scope of influence to the
extent permitted by law.

d) In its function as indirect shareholder, the Notifying Party does
currently not seek any significant change in the capital structure of the
issuer, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing
and the dividend policy.

2) *Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:*

The acquisition of voting rights is based on an indirect transfer of the
interest in MAN SE by transferring the shares in TRATON SE within the
Volkswagen Group. The Notifying Party has not used any equity or borrowed
funds to finance the acquisition of voting rights.'

*Munich, January 2020*

*MAN SE*

2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu

End of News DGAP News Service

957271 2020-01-20



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 09:52 ET ( 14:52 GMT)
MAN ST
MAN ST - Performance (3 Monate) 44,00 +0,50%
EUR +0,22
MAN SE UNSP.ADR 1/10 4,36 +2,83%
EUR +0,12

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
