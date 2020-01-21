DAX ®13.525,82-0,17%TecDAX ®3.155,82-0,53%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German...

DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MAN SE
MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-21 / 13:35
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*MAN SE*

*Munich*

*Notification pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG *

By written communication dated 20 January 2020 and received on the very same
day MAN SE has been notified pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG as follows:

'we're referring to the notification of changes in voting rights by Dr. Hans
Michel Piëch, Austria (the *Notifying Party*) dated 16 December 2019, in
which it was notified that the share of voting rights of VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE
LUXEMBURG S.A., with its registered office in Route d'Arlon 19-21, 8009
Strassen, Luxembourg, in the issuer have exceeded the thresholds of 3 %, 5
%, 10 %, 15 %, 20 %, 25 %, 30 %, 50 % and 75 % on 13 December 2019 and the
total share of voting rights now amounts to 94.68 % (equivalent to 133474284
voting rights).

Against this background, we hereby additionally notify you in the name of
and by proxy of the Notifying Party pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG as
follows:

The exceeding of the voting rights thresholds is due to an indirect transfer
of the interest in MAN SE by transferring the shares in TRATON SE within the
Volkswagen Group.

*1) Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:*

*a)* The facts underlying the exceeding of the voting rights thresholds
serve neither the achievement of trading profits nor the implementation of
strategic goals.

*b)* The Notifying Party does currently not intend to acquire further voting
rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or otherwise. Any
acquisition of further voting rights by attribution of shares acquired by
companies of the Volkswagen Group remains unaffected.

*c)* The Notifying Party currently does not seek to exert any further
influence on the composition of the issuer's administrative, management and
supervisory bodies beyond the already existing scope of influence to the
extent permitted by law.

*d)* In its function as indirect shareholder, the Notifying Party does
currently not seek any significant change in the capital structure of the
issuer, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing
and the dividend policy.

*2) Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:*

The acquisition of voting rights is based on an indirect transfer of the
interest in MAN SE by transferring the shares in TRATON SE within the
Volkswagen Group. The Notifying Party has not used any equity or borrowed
funds to finance the acquisition of voting rights.'

*Munich, January 2020*

*MAN SE*

2020-01-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu

End of News DGAP News Service

957851 2020-01-21



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 07:35 ET ( 12:35 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

MAN ST
MAN ST - Performance (3 Monate) 43,18 -1,86%
EUR -0,82
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
13:35 DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution MAN ST 43,18 -1,86%
13:35 DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung MAN ST 43,18 -1,86%
13:35 DGAP-Stimmrechte: MAN SE (deutsch) MAN ST 43,18 -1,86%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
MAN SE UNSP.ADR 1/10 4,30 -1,38%
EUR -0,06

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
13:39 Adidas will 2020 mehr als 50% recycelten Polyester verwenden ADIDAS AG ADR 1/2/O.N. 154,00 -1,28%
13:35 DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung MAN ST 43,18 -1,86%
13:35 DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution MAN ST 43,18 -1,86%
13:34 FDA prüft Astrazeneca/Merck-Mittel in weiterer Indikation vorrangig ASTRAZENECA PLC DL-,25 90,72 -1,28%
13:30 PRESS RELEASE: HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
13:41 DAVOS: Habeck nennt Trumps Rede in Davos Desaster
13:38 ROUNDUP 2: UBS kappt nach Gewinneinbruch Renditeziel - Aktie sackt ab
13:35 DGAP-Stimmrechte: MAN SE (deutsch) MAN ST 43,18 -1,86%
13:31 ROUNDUP/Bombenentschärfung in Köln: Büros mit 10 000 Beschäftigten geräumt LUFTHANSA 14,56 -2,58%
13:29 Ölpreise bauen frühe Verluste aus

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
20.01. Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,49 +0,92%
08:36 7 Themen, die am Dienstag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.525,82 -0,17%
18.01. Nel-Aktie knackt die Schallgrenze – geht's so weiter? NEL ASA NK-,20 1,03 -4,36%
09:14 HeidelDruck: Diese Enttäuschung hat Folgen HEID. DRUCK 1,02 -4,87%
20.01. Lufthansa: Eskalation vorerst abgewendet LUFTHANSA 14,56 -2,58%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
13:41 DAVOS: Habeck nennt Trumps Rede in Davos Desaster
13:38 ROUNDUP 2: UBS kappt nach Gewinneinbruch Renditeziel - Aktie sackt ab
13:35 DGAP-Stimmrechte: MAN SE (deutsch) MAN ST 43,18 -1,86%
13:31 ROUNDUP/Bombenentschärfung in Köln: Büros mit 10 000 Beschäftigten geräumt LUFTHANSA 14,56 -2,58%
13:29 Ölpreise bauen frühe Verluste aus
Marktberichte
13:26 Zentralbanken gründen Arbeitsgruppe für digitales Zentralbankgeld
13:26 Devisen: Eurokurs legt nach starken Konjunkturdaten etwas zu EUR/USD 1,1109 +0,1041%
13:12 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.525,82 -0,17%
13:12 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.525,82 -0,17%
12:39 MARKT USA/Sorge vor Pandemie dürfte Aktienmarkt belasten Dow Jones 29.348,10 +0,17%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen