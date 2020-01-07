DGAP-PVR: Merck KGaA: Release according to -2

07.01.2020 - 18:28 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Merck KGaAMerck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Merck KGaA |+++|Street: |Frankfurter Str. 250|+++|Postal code: |64293 |+++|City: |Darmstadt || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900OAREIS0MOPTW25|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Amundi S.A. ||City of registered office, country: Paris, France|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|30 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 3.12 %| 0.00 %| 3.12 %| 129242252|++++++|Previous | 0.0 %| 0.0 %| 0.0 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0006599905| | 4030979| %| 3.12 %|++++++|*Total* | 4030979 | 3.12 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)|instruments| || | | (if at| || | |least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Amundi Asset | 3.12 %| %| %||Management S.A. | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|BFT Investment | %| %| %||Manager | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Societe Generale | %| %| %||Gestion | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Amundi Asset | %| %| %||Management S.A. | | | |+++++|Amundi Hong Kong | %| %| %||Ltd. | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Amundi Asset | %| %| %||Management S.A. | | | |+++++|Amundi Canada Inc.| %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Amundi Asset | %| %| %||Management S.A. | | | |+++++|Amundi Japan | %| %| %||Holding Ltd. | | | |+++++|Amundi Japan Ltd. | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)+++++|CPR AM | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Etoile Gestion | %| %| %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|03 Jan 2020|++2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Merck KGaAFrankfurter Str. 25064293 DarmstadtGermanyInternet: www.merck.deEnd of News DGAP News Service947239 2020-01-07(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)