DAX ®13.226,83+0,76%TecDAX ®3.036,83+1,19%Dow Jones28.603,11-0,35%NASDAQ 1008.862,93+0,16%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German...

DGAP-PVR: Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-07 / 18:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Merck KGaA |
+++
|Street: |Frankfurter Str. 250|
+++
|Postal code: |64293 |
+++
|City: |Darmstadt |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900OAREIS0MOPTW25|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Amundi S.A. |
|City of registered office, country: Paris, France|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|30 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 3.12 %| 0.00 %| 3.12 %| 129242252|
++++++
|Previous | 0.0 %| 0.0 %| 0.0 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0006599905| | 4030979| %| 3.12 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 4030979 | 3.12 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Amundi Asset | 3.12 %| %| %|
|Management S.A. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BFT Investment | %| %| %|
|Manager | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Societe Generale | %| %| %|
|Gestion | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Amundi Asset | %| %| %|
|Management S.A. | | | |
+++++
|Amundi Hong Kong | %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Amundi Asset | %| %| %|
|Management S.A. | | | |
+++++
|Amundi Canada Inc.| %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Amundi Asset | %| %| %|
|Management S.A. | | | |
+++++
|Amundi Japan | %| %| %|
|Holding Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|Amundi Japan Ltd. | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Amundi S.A. | %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 12:28 ET ( 17:28 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Passende Hebelprodukte von

WKN Bezeichnung Hebel
Long  DC59G3 Merck WaveUnlimited L 92.2223 (DBK) 6,246
Short  DC2Y1J Merck WaveUnlimited S 124.254 (DBK) 7,238
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

MERCK
MERCK - Performance (3 Monate) 109,45 +1,02%
EUR +1,10
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
06.01. JPMORGAN Neutral
06.01. JPMORGAN Neutral
06.01. BERNSTEIN RESEARCH Neutral
Nachrichten
18:28 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Merck KGaA (deutsch) MERCK 109,45 +1,02%
18:28 DGAP-PVR: Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution MERCK 109,45 +1,02%
18:28 DGAP-PVR: Merck KGaA: Release according to -2- MERCK 109,45 +1,02%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
MERCK KGAA NAM.SP.ADR 1/5 21,60 +3,85%
EUR +0,80

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
19:00 PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU -2- PATRIMOINE ET COMM 19,20 +1,86%
19:00 PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE AU 31 DECEMBRE 2019 PATRIMOINE ET COMM 19,20 +1,86%
19:00 PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: INFORMATIONS RELATIVES AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET AU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF PATRIMOINE ET COMM 19,20 +1,86%
19:00 ÜBERBLICK am Abend/Konjunktur, Zentralbanken, Politik
18:47 LATE BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.226,83 +0,76%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
18:44 Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Überall schwächer - Moskau geschlossen PX 1.116,77 -0,15%
18:36 Deutsche Euroshop sieht hohe Bewertungsverluste im Geschäftsjahr 2019 DT. EUROSHOP 24,74 -6,64%
18:34 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Unbehagen wegen USA-Iran-Krise bleibt FRA40 6.013,26 -0,16%
18:30 Lautsprecher-Spezialist Sonos verklagt Google ALPHABET INC.CL C DL-,001 1.251,20 +0,63%
18:28 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Merck KGaA (deutsch) MERCK 109,45 +1,02%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
06.01. Covestro am DAX-Ende – das ist der Grund COVESTRO AG O.N. 40,26 +0,30%
09:19 Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,15 +1,01%
08:37 5 Themen, die am Dienstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.226,83 +0,76%
10:06 Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,74 +2,06%
09:54 Evotec: Kooperation bringt Millionen EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,74 +2,06%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
18:44 Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Überall schwächer - Moskau geschlossen PX 1.116,77 -0,15%
18:36 Deutsche Euroshop sieht hohe Bewertungsverluste im Geschäftsjahr 2019 DT. EUROSHOP 24,74 -6,64%
18:34 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Unbehagen wegen USA-Iran-Krise bleibt FRA40 6.013,26 -0,16%
18:30 Lautsprecher-Spezialist Sonos verklagt Google ALPHABET INC.CL C DL-,001 1.251,20 +0,63%
18:28 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Merck KGaA (deutsch) MERCK 109,45 +1,02%
Marktberichte
18:44 Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Überall schwächer - Moskau geschlossen PX 1.116,77 -0,15%
18:39 Fresenius platziert Anleihe über 750 Millionen Euro FRESENIUS SE+CO.KGAA O.N. 49,38 -0,18%
18:34 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Unbehagen wegen USA-Iran-Krise bleibt FRA40 6.013,26 -0,16%
18:14 MÄRKTE USA/Knapp behauptet - Irankrise lastet kaum noch UNDER ARMOUR A DL-,000333 18,35 -0,49%
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Unbehagen wegen USA-Iran-Krise bleibt FRA40 6.013,26 -0,16%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen