Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -4-

DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -4-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 15 min.
DJ DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-10 / 08:07
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |MTU Aero Engines AG |
+++
|Street: |Dachauer Straße 665|
+++
|Postal code: |80995 |
+++
|City: |München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900807L67JY81RD65 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|06 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 7.09 %| 0.06 %| 7.14 %| 53093867|
++++++
|Previous | 7.06 %| 0.05 %| 7.12 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A0D9PT0| 0| 3761784| 0 %| 7.09 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 3761784 | 7.09 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 16982| 0.03 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 16982| 0.03 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+++++++
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 13416| 0.03 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 13416| 0.03 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 02:07 ET ( 07:07 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -2-


|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %|
|Advisors | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |
|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Australia | %| %| %|
|Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management | | | |
|(Australia) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management North | | | |
|Asia Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Institutional Trust | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 02:07 ET ( 07:07 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -3-


|Company, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|SAE Liquidity Fund | %| %| %|
|(GenPar), LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %|
|Holdings ULC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %|
|Management Canada | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Singapore) Holdco | | | |
|Pte. Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Lux Finco | %| %| %|
|S. a r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan | %| %| %|
|Holdings GK | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %|
|Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 02:07 ET ( 07:07 GMT)


|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %|
|(UK) Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %|
|Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Life | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|BR Jersey | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings L.P. | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %|
|LP | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay Finco | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %|
|West Bay IV Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Group | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %|
|Europe Limited | | | |
+++++
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 02:07 ET ( 07:07 GMT)
Alle Umfragen ansehen